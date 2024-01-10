Delhi court allows AAP leader Sanjay Singh to collect Rajya Sabha member certificate

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh to collect his member certificate of Rajya Sabha from the returning officer on January 12. Singh, who is currently under judicial custody, had filed a nomination form for one of the three seats in Rajya Sabha. (PTI photo)

Singh had approached the court seeking directions for the jail authorities to take him to the returning officer to receive his membership certificate as January 12 is the date fixed as the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

It was submitted by Singh’s counsels that since there are only three seats and three people have filed nominations and there is nobody contesting against him, he will become a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Special judge MK Nagpal allowed his application issuing directions to the jail superintendent to take him to the office of the returning officer on January 12 by 2pm under adequate security.

Singh, who is currently under judicial custody, had filed a nomination form for one of the three seats in Rajya Sabha along with Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta.

Earlier on January 4, the court had granted him permission to sign his nomination forms along with other related documents and on January 6, the court granted him permission to visit the returning officer on January 8 and January 10.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Singh and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, along with other accused under custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities of the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22, till January 20.

Meanwhile, the court also granted interim bail to accused Sarvesh Mishra, a close aide of Singh, on a personal bond of ₹1,00,000 and one surety of like amount till his regular bail application is disposed off.

Mishra, who was named as an accused in the fifth supplementary chargesheet without arrest, had moved a bail application on January 5.

The court also deferred the hearing on the bail application for January 20.

The federal agency has been conducting a money laundering probe into the Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22 and, till date, filed a total of six chargesheets in the matter.