Delhi court allows Manish Sisodia to visit ailing wife once a week while in custody

A Delhi court on Monday allowed former deputy chief minster Manish Sisodia to visit his ailing wife once a week while in custody in both the cases registered against him in relation to the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22. Manish Sisodia was physically present in the court on Monday. (File Photo)

Sisodia had moved an application on January 27 in both the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking custody parole twice a week to visit his wife who is suffering from multiple sclerosis for the last more than 20 years.

“Earlier also the court has granted me permission to visit my wife and there have been no complaints against me for flouting any conditions imposed by the court”, senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Sisodia, submitted.

It was also submitted that the condition of Sisodia’s wife is “very poor”, and she needs a helper to even walk and there is also an impact on her mental health.

Sisodia, who was physically present before the court, also submitted that his wife’s mind has started losing control over her body and that she can’t even move on her own.

“She can’t walk or move as her mind has started losing control on her body parts and she can’t even move on her own for more than 10 or 15 minutes,” he said.

The application was vehemently opposed by CBI while ED submitted that permission shall be granted to Sisodia to visit his wife once a week.

Special judge M K Nagpal, considering the submissions made by both parties, granted permission to Sisodia to visit his wife once a week till further orders.

The court earlier on November 10, 2023, allowed Sisodia to visit his wife for a day between 10 am and 5 pm. Sisodia was also granted permission to visit his wife by the Delhi high court on June 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, the court deferred the hearing on the second regular bail application moved in both CBI as well as ED cases and listed them for arguments on February 12.

Sisodia had earlier moved a bail application before the court in ED case, which was dismissed on April 28, 2023, while his bail application in the CBI case was dismissed on March 31, 2023.

He then approached the Delhi high court challenging the orders of the trial court, but his bail application in ED case was dismissed on July 3, 2023 and his bail application in CBI case on May 30, 2023.

He had then approached the Supreme Court. While dismissing his bail application, the apex court granted him liberty to file a fresh bail application if the trial moved at a snail’s pace for the next three months.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, in the predicate offence case, and while he was in judicial custody, ED arrested him on March 9, 2023.