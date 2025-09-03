Delhi court clears gangster, another of conspiracy in murder attempt case

NEW DELHI In its order, the court noted that the prosecution’s entire case was based on the disclosure statement of the accused persons and the CCTV footage of the dhaba where the incident took place. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Delhi court has cleared gangsterManjeet Mahal and Harender Mann in a case of conspiring to murder a rival, Somraj alias Dhami Pehelwan, at a busy market in Kishangarh, southwest Delhi, in 2021.

Additional sessions judge Kiran Gupta, in an order on August 29, cleared the two of them and their three associates of criminal conspiracy charges framed under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court, however, went on to frame charges under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act against four of them, following recovery of weapons from their possession and CCTV footage establishing their involvement.

On October 18, 2021, a group opened fire at an SUV that Dhami Pehelwan was travelling in to his Kishangarh home following a hearing at the Patiala House Courts, in a murder case, wherein he was accused of killing Harender Mann’s uncle, Ashok Mann, in February 2020. The incident took place around 80 metres away from Dhami’s house.

While Pehelwan, who was sitting on the front passenger seat and his personal security officer Krishan, who was sitting in the rear, escaped unhurt, driver Shafiq sustained severe injuries. A case of attempt to murder was lodged and Dhami, in his statement to police, accused Harender Maan and his associate Sanjay Mehlawat behind the incident.

In its order, the court noted that the prosecution’s entire case was based on the disclosure statement of the accused persons and the CCTV footage of the dhaba where the incident took place.

On the allegations against Manjeet Singh alias Mahal, the prosecution said that in 2021, while he was on parole, he introduced co-accused Wazir alias Jhota and Abhishek to Harender Mann, and asked them to kill Dhami Pehelwan and his brothers for the murder of Ashok Mann.

On this, the court said, “Except this allegation in the disclosure statement, no prima facie evidence has been placed on record by the prosecution to substantiate that Manjeet Singh was part of the conspiracy”.

The court also observed that the prosecution could not prove that Bimlesh Mann, Ashok Mann’s wife, was involved in the conspiracy and all evidence against her were based on disclosure statements.

On allegations that Harender Mann conspired with Manjeet Mahal and Bimlesh Mann, and provided weapons to four of his associates to open fire at Dhami, the court said, “Though the IO (investigating officer) has stated that accused Harender Mann was in contact with co-accused persons on WhatsApp call, no call details location chart has been placed on record to prima facie show that the accused Harender Mann was part of criminal conspiracy”.

Advocate Rhythm Aggarwal, along with advocate Neeraj Tiwari, represented Harender Mann in court.

Police said that Dhami and Mann’s families have a rivalry spanning 17 years, originating from their quest for dominance in running Blue Line buses, a service that phased out in 2012.

Police said that Ashok Mann’s arrival into the business of Blue Line buses affected Dhami Pehelwan and his brothers’ fortunes. On February 11, 2020, Ashok Mann was shot dead and Harender was injured, when they were taking part in a political rally in Kishangarh.

Manjeet Mahal, while absolved of charges in this case, will continue to remain in Tihar jail for his role in multiple other murders and extortion cases. Harender Mann and Bimlesh Mann were cleared of charges and released.