Delhi court grants bail to Sameer Mahendru in excise policy case

A Delhi court on Friday granted two-week interim bail to Sameer Mahendru in the money laundering case registered against him in connection with the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021–2022. Special judge MK Nagpal granted him bail on an application moved by him on the grounds of his wife’s medical condition. (Representational image)

The court granted Mahendru interim bail on the conditions that he shall furnish a personal bond of ₹2,00,00 with one surety in the like amount.

Mahendru had filed the interim bail application, pointing out that his wife is suffering from acute calculus cholecystitis in her gall bladder and has been advised to undergo a surgery for the removal of her gallbladder.

He had sought an interim bail for a period of four weeks, submitting that besides him and his wife, the family consists of only two minor daughters and a minor son and his presence would be required not only at the time of pre-checkup, admission, and surgery but also during her recuperation post-surgery.

The interim bail application was vehemently opposed by the federal investigating agency on the ground of applicability of the twin conditions under the prevention of money laundering act.

The court, however, noted that the twin conditions do not come into picture and are not applicable in the case of grant of interim bail to an accused on medical or other humanitarian grounds.

“It is settled that when the court considers the plea of an accused for grant of interim bail on medical or other humanitarian grounds, merits of the case do not matter and do not come in the way of grant of such bail and the court has only to see if in light of the grounds taken by an accused, his release on interim bail is justified or not”, the court further added.

The court also noted that there have been no allegations that Mahendra had breached any of the conditions of the bails granted to him earlier.