Delhi court seeks status report on ‘undue favours’ claim against minister

New Delhi: A city court has sought a status report from the city police on a complaint filed by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, alleging that the Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain had given undue favour to a company by giving it the tenders to set up seven temporary hospitals in the city.

On Tuesday, additional chief metropolitan magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey passed the order directing the in-charge/director of the ACB to file the status report on October 9.

Tiwari, in his complaint, had alleged a “big fraud in award of Public Works Department tender for setting of seven temporary hospital at Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sultanpuri, Chacha Nehru Bal Chiksalaya, GTB Hospital Complex, Sarita Vihar and Raghubir Nagar, while giving undue favour to a company”.

The complaint claimed that the project was awarded for ₹1,256 crore “in a single day without obtaining the sanction of the projects” from the Delhi government.

“The complainant requested to conduct enquiries regarding the role and involvement of Satyender Jain (PWD Minister, Govt of NCT); Shashikant, engineer in chief, PWD, GNCT, Delhi; Sanjeev Rastogi, chief engineer, PWD, GNCT, Delhi, while awarding the tender to M/s SAM (India) Buildwell Pvt Ltd for setting up seven temporary hospitals,” the court said.

Tiwari alleged that Shashikant, on the day of his retirement, approved three tenders in favour of the company without checking its bidding capacity, pointing out that the project was “not formally sanctioned by the Delhi government as per law”.

Jain did not comment on the allegations.