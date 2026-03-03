Delhi Court wipes off charges against three men in 2015 Janakpuri murder case

A Delhi court has acquitted three men accused of killing a man under the Janakpuri District Centre flyover in 2015, giving them the benefit of the doubt after finding material inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case. On the intervening night of April 1 and 2, 2015, Surender Singh was allegedly beaten up by five to six people, following a scuffle earlier in the night. (PTI file photo for representation)

On the intervening night of April 1 and 2, 2015, Surender Singh was allegedly beaten up by five to six people, following a scuffle earlier in the night. He was repeatedly stabbed by one child in conflict with law (CCL).

Singh was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital and later, referred to the Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP), where he succumbed to injuries. The post-mortem report said the cause of death was haemorrhagic shock due to stab injury.

Additional sessions judge Pooja Talwar was hearing the case filed by complainant Kuldeep Singh against Deepak Nirman, Mohammad Naeem and Sharif Saifi, who were charged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (armed rioting) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The prosecution has not been able to establish a chain of evidence so complete as to establish that it was only the accused persons and nobody else who could have murdered the victim,” the court said in its order dated February 23.