The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has initiated revival and protection work for four water bodies in west Delhi’s Mundka, including desilting and the construction of boundary walls. However, it reported the presence of encroachments in and around three of these sites. Delhi: DDA begins revival of 4 water bodies in Mundka, reports encroachments on 3

Officials said that the rejuvenation work began in late April. DDA had said it would complete demarcation and construction of boundary walls by May, but the work has been impacted due to encroachments on-ground, officials said, adding that there is no timeline so far for removal of encroachments. DDA said it will await further directions from NGT.

DDA’s update came in response to a 2022 petition by local resident Jeet Singh Yadav, who claimed that up to six village ponds—locally known as johads—had either dried up or were being encroached upon. These included the Shishuwala, Shangushar, Guga, Johdi and Guhli ponds, along with a sixth unnamed water body.

In an order passed in October 2023, NGT noted that while there was no dispute about the identification and demarcation of the Shishuwala pond, it had sought details—including khasra numbers, total area and action taken—on the remaining five water bodies from the respective land-owning agencies.

In its latest submission dated May 23, the DDA said four of the five ponds fall under its jurisdiction. Of these, one—Khasra number 163/1—already contains sufficient water. The remaining three are set to undergo phased rejuvenation work, beginning with demarcation and boundary wall construction.

“Khasra No. 178/1 (1-19) is vacant land. The rejuvenation here will be done in a phased manner. As per verified drawings, coordinates have been demarcated and detailed at the site, and the demarcated area of verified drawings of ponds has encroachment, i.e., roads, buildings, and nearby houses,” the DDA’s submission stated. It added that IIT Delhi has been approached for a detailed revival plan.

At Khasra numbers 142 (3-1) and 373/1 (15-18), the DDA said that similar groundwork is required. It flagged the need to first remove encroachments before boundary walls can be installed. The agency noted obstructions at Khasra number 142 in particular: “Movement of our equipment, machinery and vehicles is also being obstructed by locals, who are claiming that the surrounding areas and property built thereon are private land,” the submission stated.

The case highlights a broader issue flagged by Delhi’s State Wetland Authority (SWA). In a submission to the NGT in December, the SWA revealed that out of 322 water bodies identified using satellite imagery by Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL), only 43 were found during ground verification. Separately, of 1,045 water bodies listed in revenue records, only 631 were located on the ground.

This means that only 674 out of Delhi’s 1,367 water bodies were confirmed on-site, with the rest either untraceable or illegally encroached upon. “A substantial number of water waterbodies are not identifiable through satellite imagery, which means that either they are illegally filled in or encroached upon, but no effective action has been taken by concerned authorities for restoration thereof,” the SWA had told the NGT.