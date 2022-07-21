Delhi deputy CM Sisodia suspends four officials of labour dept for ‘irregularities’

Taking cognisance of complaints against the Ashok Vihar labour department office, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection of the office on Thursday and suspended four officials for alleged irregularities in official records.

A supervisory officer was also issued a show cause notice, officials said.

“The Kejriwal government has a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of corruption. Strict action will be taken against those who try to deceive people, delay government works and mess with government records,” he said.

Sisodia also checked the records of the claim branch in the office, where he found several irregularities in the entry and dispatch registers. Many contact numbers of beneficiaries were also wrong, officials said.