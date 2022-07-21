Delhi deputy CM Sisodia suspends four officials of labour dept for ‘irregularities’
Taking cognisance of complaints against the Ashok Vihar labour department office, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection of the office on Thursday and suspended four officials for alleged irregularities in official records.
A supervisory officer was also issued a show cause notice, officials said.
“The Kejriwal government has a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of corruption. Strict action will be taken against those who try to deceive people, delay government works and mess with government records,” he said.
Sisodia also checked the records of the claim branch in the office, where he found several irregularities in the entry and dispatch registers. Many contact numbers of beneficiaries were also wrong, officials said.
KRISHNA JANMABHOOMI: Daily hearing from July 25 on maintainability of case
The court of the civil judge (senior division) in Mathura will conduct day-to-day hearing from July 25 on maintainability of the case filed on behalf of the deity, Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman, in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter. Removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and transfer of 13.37 acre land to the deity has been sought in the case.
Delhi govt to initiate coaching classes for poor Class 10, 12 graduates
The Delhi government will initiate classes for children from marginalised backgrounds starting next week under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, officials said on Thursday. Social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam added that children from poor families in Delhi had cleared tough competitive exams and joined prestigious institutions, such as Indian Institutes of Technology. He said, “We will ensure that the beneficiaries of the scheme are not left behind and their classes start on time.”
BMC gets land in Ambernath land marked for waste treatment in future
Mumbai: In a bid to facilitate daily waste management in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has acquired a 38-hectare piece of land at Karwale Village in Ambernath. Mumbai has two waste treatment facilities, in Kanjurmarg and Deonar. Civic officials said that there are currently no available land parcels in the city that can be used for setting up additional waste treatment facilities in the future.
A day after refusing summons, Delhi chief secy attends assembly panel meeting
A day after refusing to appear before the petitions committee of the Delhi assembly and questioning its authority to summon him, Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar appeared before the panel on Thursday after the House panel sent a fresh letter to the top government official saying he had been called to discuss the recurring problem of waterlogging in the city and attached 20 newspaper clippings with the letter.
UPMRC to train German rail firm staff
The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has begun training newly recruited staff of the German rail company Deutsche Bahn at the training institute of the Transport Nagar Depot. In the ultra-modern institute, training is being provided to a batch of 150 trainees of train operators and maintainer staff of DB. In 90 days of training, these trainees will learn the nuances of train operation and maintenance.
