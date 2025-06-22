Delhi DoE to mandate 6-yr age rule for Class 1 admissions

The Delhi directorate of education (DoE) has decided to implement a uniform age of six years for admissions to Class 1 from the 2026-27 academic session, by restructuring the foundational stage (nursery and KG classes), the directorate said on Saturday. The Delhi directorate of education (DoE) has decided to implement a uniform age of six years for admissions to Class 1 from the 2026-27 academic session. (Representational photo/HT Archive)

“The Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi intends to implement the provisions of NEP 2020 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 relating to restructuring of Foundational Stage and concerning minimum age criteria of 6+ years for Class I,” the directorate said in a circular dated June 20.

It added that all heads of government, government-aided, and recognised unaided private schools under the directorate of education (DoE), GNCTD, have been informed regarding revised directions for foundational stage and implementation of uniform age of admission of 6+ years for Class 1.

The circular, a copy of which was accessed by HT, added, “The foundational stage admission is to be regulated as per NEP structure and will be reorganized to include three years of pre-primary education before Class 1.”

According to the policy implementation, the age criteria that will be implemented will be “three (3+) years of age for admission to nursery (Bal Vatika/ Preschool one), four (4+) years of age for lower KG (Bal Vatika/ Preschool two), and five (5+) years for upper KG (Bal Vatika/ Preschool three)”.

The DoE added that the nomenclature of the pre-primary classes (nursery, lower KG, and upper KG) was flexible and may be revised as deemed necessary.

The directorate further invited all stakeholders, including teachers, parents, students, school management committees, educational institutions, school associations, professionals, subject experts, scholars and members of the general public to share their inputs and suggestions for the implementation.

“To make the process more inclusive and participatory, it is essential to provide an opportunity for all stakeholders to contribute their inputs and suggestions regarding various aspects of the mechanism being developed,” the DoE said.

The DoE said that detailed directions regarding the implementation of the measures will be shared with schools subsequently, in due course of time.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, said, “The introduction of the Bal Vatika framework under the NEP 2020’s structure marks a visionary step towards strengthening the early years of education in Delhi. By laying a strong foundation from age 3+, this initiative, as outlined in the directorate’s circular, promotes holistic development, nurturing cognitive, social, and emotional growth in our youngest learners. I wholeheartedly welcome and support this transformative reform. We also advocate for collaborative planning with schools to ensure that adequate resources, training, and infrastructure support are in place.”

Aprajita Gautam, the president of the Delhi Parents Association, expressed concerns over the long delay to implement the same. “The NEP came in 2020 and it has already been five years. Several of Delhi schools still do not follow these provisions.”