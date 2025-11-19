Delhi dwellers protest worsening air quality

New Delhi Protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Around 100 people from several walks of life, including students and working professionals, came together at the Jantar Mantar on Tuesday afternoon to protest against alleged government inaction to worsening air quality in the Capital.

Protesters alleged that rising pollution worsens health issues and will have an adverse long-term impact on the city’s residents. They said that a lack of political will would only exacerbate their situation in the future.

To be sure, the Delhi government has been taking multiple actions in a bid to curb pollution. These include regular mist spraying, road cleaning, and cloud seeding in a bid to induce rain.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons Anil Gupta and Neoma Gupta said they were glad of the rising awareness among the youth and society about pollution. “Pollution has multiple causes...society needs to appreciate that after a decade of uncontrolled rise in pollution due to failures of erstwhile government, the BJP government is working all out to reduce pollution levels in Delhi,” it said in a statement.

At the site, placards and banners with slogans, such as “Let Delhi Breathe”, “Declare Climate Emergency! Ensure Social Security for Climate Affected Workers” and “DTC Buses for All, Not Air Purifiers For Few”, flew aloft.

Twenty-six-year-old Shubham Gupta, a Delhi-based lawyer, said his grandparents have stopped taking their evening walk because of the pollution. “Governments come and go, but the impact of the worsening air pollution on health is likely to stay,” he said.

“This isn’t an issue that requires protest anymore to make people aware about what is happening. Just look outside your windows, the thick layer of constant smog is there in front of you...the police and the government who seem so indifferent about the issue will also be a victim of health issues triggered by pollution,” Gupta said.

A college student at the site questioned the authorities’ lack of action. “Firstly, the government should declare a climate emergency; secondly, make the authentic air quality data available and thirdly, and most importantly, work on public transportation. These are basics and the government isn’t even doing the bare minimum,” said Anmol , a first-year student of Deshbandhu College.

Most of the protesters alleged that the government was turning a blind eye to the issue because pollution isn’t a voting issue in Delhi.

“The government says it’s just been 10 months since they assumed power. But the issue of air pollution has persisted for a long time and they were aware about it even before they came to power. So now, when they are in position to change things, why are they not addressing it?” said Ranvijay Singh, 29, a PhD scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

All India Students’ Association (AISA) Delhi secretary, Abhigyan, 26, claimed the turnout was low as many people were scared of being detained, citing such action at a protest at India Gate last week.

“People had gathered just to voice their concerns and things that they are facing on a daily basis due to worsening air quality. But the way the police behaved, including the sudden detaining of people has scared many to now participate despite their believe in the cause,” said Abhigyan.