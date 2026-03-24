Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26: Delhi logs zero farm fires, air quality improves

The national capital recorded zero instances of farm fires last winter and showed a steady improvement in air quality, the Economic Survey said. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with cabinet ministers at the Delhi Budget session on Monday. (HT Photo)

The number of ‘good’, ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ air quality days (AQI below 201) rose from 159 in 2018 to 200 in 2025, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26 tabled in the Delhi assembly on Monday. “With sustained efforts towards air pollution control, the number of ‘good days’ has increased from 159 in 2018 to 200 in 2025,” it said.

The survey noted that while the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) laboratory at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) detected five farm fire incidents in Delhi during the 2025 paddy harvesting season, field verification found none of these to be cases of stubble burning.

IARI uses satellite imagery to detect farm fires under a 2021 protocol notified by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). “All five burning incidents reported by CREAMS in October and November 2025 within Delhi have been physically verified, and none constituted stubble or paddy residue burning,” the report said.

Air quality data cited in the survey also showed improvement. Average PM2.5 levels fell to 100 µg/m³ in 2025 (January 1 to December 9) from 110 µg/m³ in 2024, though still well above the annual standard of 40 µg/m³.

Similarly, PM10 levels averaged 209 µg/m³ till December 9, compared to 224 µg/m³ for the full year in 2024.

Though these were both the lowest averages recorded, data shared since 2015 showed that the report had data only till December 9 for 2025 – meaning a significant spell of the year where pollution levels are high, was not included.

To tackle pollution, the government implemented the Air Pollution Control Plan, 2025, under which 100 ‘vayu rakshaks’ equipped with GPS and CCTV cameras have been deployed across the city. “These vayu rakshaks monitor dust pollution and vehicular emissions in real time and ensure quick action,” the report said.

Other measures include deployment of anti-smog guns at construction sites, mechanical road sweepers, water sprinkling and mist sprays at pollution hot spots, continuous data-driven air monitoring, stricter enforcement using smart technology, expansion of e-mobility and clean energy initiatives, implementation of the electric vehicle policy, a ban on single-use plastic, and improved solid waste and wastewater management.

On greening efforts, the forest department, along with 21 agencies, planted 5.37 million saplings as of January 2026 under the Green Action Plan 2025–26. Citing the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, the survey said Delhi’s forest and tree cover stands at 25.04% (371.31 sq km) of its geographical area.

“The percentage of forest and tree cover of Delhi at 25.04% is almost equal to the national average. The green cover has increased by 4.89 sq km from 2021 to 2023, attributed to an increase in tree cover,” it said.

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