Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26: Education spending doubles in 10 yrs

While Delhi’s education spending has doubled from ₹9,119.2 crore in 2016-17 to a projected ₹19,038.9 crore in 2025-26, education’s share of the Capital’s budget has dropped from 24.47% to 19.04% over the same period, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2025–26. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta along with cabinet ministers at the Delhi Budget session on Monday. (HT Photo)

The report states that the Capital’s education spending has significantly increased from ₹14,681.3 crore in 2023-24 to ₹15,923.7 crore (RE) in 2024-25 and ₹19,038.9 crore (BE) in 2025-26. However, education’s share in the total budget has seen a consistent dip. After staying above 23% until 2018–19, it fell to 20.31% in 2020–21 and has since declined further to 19.04%.

Despite this trend, the report highlights that Delhi continues to allocate a relatively high proportion of its budget to education compared to other states.

Citing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) State Budget Analysis Report, the survey stated that Delhi ranked second in education spending in 2025–26, with around 19% of its total budget earmarked for the education sector — significantly higher than the national average of 13.1%.

The report also highlighted ongoing reforms in the education system. It stated that government schools in Delhi were shifting from “rote-based” examinations to competency-based assessments, focusing on conceptual clarity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and real-life application of knowledge.

It added that the Delhi cabinet approved revised uniform annual subsidies to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for students. Under the new structure, students from nursery to Class V will receive ₹1,250, those in Classes VI to VIII ₹1,500, and students in Classes IX to XII ₹1,700. The scheme covers students in government and aided schools, as well as those from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories.

Among new initiatives, the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Language Labs programme aims to strengthen students’ listening, speaking, reading, and writing (LSRW) skills through AI-enabled, technology-driven learning. Launched as a pilot in 100 schools in 2025–26, the programme is expected to benefit nearly 60,000 students in Classes VI, IX, and XI.

The labs will offer structured learning in Indian languages such as English, Hindi, and Sanskrit, along with foreign languages including French, German, and Spanish, said the report.

Additionally, 75 CM SHRI Schools launched in 2025–26 aim to promote equity, school readiness, and high-quality, future-oriented education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the report stated.

According to the survey, structural changes are also planned in early education. From 2026–27, the Directorate of Education (DoE) will restructure the foundational stage to include three years of pre-primary education (ages 3–5) before Class I. The DoE will implement a minimum entry age of 6+ for Class I starting in 2028–29, the report stated.