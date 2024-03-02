Delhi economic survey: PWD in race with time to finish key projects

Five pedestrian over bridges and several flyover/ bridges would be completed and opened for traffic in coming months, including the elevated corridor between Punjabi Bagh-Raja Garden flyover, flyover at Nand Nagri- Gagan Cinema junction and Mukarba Chowk underpass, according to the Delhi economic survey 2023-24 which was tabled in the Delhi assembly on Friday by finance minister Atishi. PWD minister Atishi inspects an under-construction flyover in Anand Vihar in December. (HT Photo)

To be sure, most of these projects are still running way behind the deadlines stated in the survey.

According to the economic survey, the net road length in Delhi has seen a marginal increase from 18,460.37 km in March 2022 to 18,594.34 km in March 2023. The unified MCD now oversees almost two-thirds of the capital’s road network.

Besides this, DSIIDC manages 2,428 km roads while the Public Works Department (PWD) maintains around 1,400 km roads, the document said.

According to the report, with an expenditure of ₹964 crore till October 2023, 82% work on the Barapullah-3 project, connecting Sarai Kale Khan with Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, has been completed.It says that the work on the key infra project is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024. The project was started in April 2015, and it was expected to be finished by 2017.

The survey added that the corridor development between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja garden flyover is to be completed by February 2024-- a deadline which has already been missed. HT has reported that commuters using the west Delhi section of Ring Road between Punjabi Bagh and Moti Nagar are likely to continue to face heavy congestion, and that the deadline for the project has been shifted to May 31 this year.

Some of the projects that have been completed in previous years include Ashram underpass, Munirka flyover, Ashram extension flyover, doubling of Sarai Kale Khan flyover and widening of bridges on the Najafgarh drain.

The report adds that five more foot overbridges would be operational in the Capital by March 31, 2024. This including structures on Sri Aurobindo Marg at Adchini Village, Hauz khas Enclave (near Padmini Enclave), Sri Aurobindo Marg at PTS Bus Stop, and a foot overbridge between the newly constructed court building and Tis Hazari court complex, Boulevard Road.