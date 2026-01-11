Delhi: Edu minister announces fund boost to Narela Education City plan

Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday announced an ₹800-crore boost to the Narela Education City project, which aims to provide state-of-the-art educational facilities to students in the capital. Residential facilities for faculty and staff are also planned within the university campuses, Sood said. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

“The budget for the project has been increased from ₹500 crore to ₹1,300 crore, and the government has already cleared about ₹452 crore,” Sood said, adding that the remaining amount will be cleared within the current financial year.

The minister added that the payment process to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for land allotment for the project had also been expedited.

“The facility will be developed as a shared campus model based on global best practices, featuring modern libraries, state-of-the-art laboratories, seminar halls, auditoriums, and advanced research and innovation facilities,” Sood said.

As part of the initiative, possession letters for land parcels of about 12.69 acres for Delhi Teachers’ University and 22.43 acres for Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University were handed over to the respective vice chancellors of the universities at Raj Niwas in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor on Saturday.

Sood informed that the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women had already been allotted 50 acres of land.

Various national universities have also proposed additional investments of about ₹567 crore for the construction of flats, hostels and related infrastructure within the facility.