Delhi excise dept to issue wholesale permits for country liquor

The Delhi government’s excise department has invited applications for the grant of wholesale licences for the supply of country liquor in the National Capital Territory (NCT), initiating the first licensing exercise ahead of the rollout of a new excise policy. No single wholesaler will be allocated more than 33% of the total supply. (Photo for representation)

According to officials, the tender process has been launched for the 2026–27 excise year and will cover wholesale supply to government-run retail vends across the city. Eligible distilleries and bottling plants licensed by the Centre or any state government can apply for L-3 licences, which permit wholesale supply of country liquor, along with the mandatory L-33 licence for operating bonded warehouses.

Officials said the licences will be valid from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, with a provision for limited extensions.

“Agencies will be required to supply liquor in glass bottles of 750ml, 375ml and 180ml in a fixed ratio of 3:4:3. The estimated total liquor quantity for the year is around 300 lakh litres, subject to variation of up to 25%,” said an official.

Additionally, no single wholesaler will be allocated more than 33% of the total supply to prevent concentration of supply with one entity. The department has also specified quality standards, labelling norms, barcode requirements and timelines for monthly supplies to ensure uninterrupted availability at retail outlets.

Officials said that while the current invitation is limited to country liquor, similar application processes will be initiated for other categories such as Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and foreign liquor once the new excise policy is formally notified. The applications have been invited after the Delhi cabinet in its last meeting approved that rates for issuing licences will not be revised, officials said.

Notably, Delhi is in the process of finalising a new excise policy after operating under interim arrangements for the past few years. The new policy is expected to redefine licensing norms, supply chains and regulatory oversight across manufacturing, wholesale and retail segments. Officials have indicated that the objective is to streamline procedures, improve supply and availability of brands, improve consumer experience with premium stores and reduction in stores from residential areas.