Delhi experiences another overcast, humid day

Parts of Delhi recorded light showers on Friday, on what was another overcast and humid day in the Capital. The maximum temperature was 33.2 degrees Celsius (°C) – three degrees above normal – rising slightly from Thursday, when it was 31.7°C. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A light breeze throughout the day also kept Delhi's air quality in the "satisfactory" category for a second consecutive day.

Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show isolated spells of light rain are expected over the weekend too, with similar overcast conditions likely.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 77 (satisfactory) at 4pm on Friday. It was 61 (satisfactory) at the same time on Thursday, the lowest AQI Delhi recorded in the last 297 days. The last time it was lower was 53 (satisfactory), on September 11.

IMD data showed that the Safdarjung stations, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 0.6mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading to 8.30am on Friday. In the next nine hours, it was 0.6mm as well. Lodhi Road also had 0.6mm rain till 8.30am, followed by 0.6mm in the next nine hours, till 5.30pm. At the Ridge, 0.1mm was recorded till 8.30am and 2.7mm in the nine hours that followed.

“Most parts of Delhi recorded light rain. For the next few days, including Saturday and Sunday, similar light spells of rain are expected. The maximum temperature should hover around 33 to 34 degrees in the next few days,” said an IMD official.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at Skymet meteorology said the monsoon trough was gradually moving away from Delhi and only patchy showers are likely across the National Capital Region now.

“We are not likely to see any intense spell of rain in Delhi for at least a week,” he said.

Till 5:30 pm on Friday, Delhi had recorded 10.4mm of monthly rainfall. The normal monthly rainfall mark for July in Delhi is 209.7mm. Last year, 384.6mm was recorded in the month of July.

The capital ended June this year with an excess of 228%, recording 243.4mm -- Delhi’s highest for June since 1936. A majority of the rain – 228.1mm came on a single day, on June 28.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was 27.1°C, a degree below normal on Friday. It was 24.8°C a day earlier. The minimum is likely to hover around 26°C over the weekend, the Met department has forecast.