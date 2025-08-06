Delhi exploring Rajghat power plant site for new secretariat building

The Delhi government is considering the defunct Rajghat power plant site near Raj Ghat as a potential location for its new secretariat, public works department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday. Three other centrally located sites are also being evaluated -- Khyber Pass near the Delhi Assembly, the MSO building at ITO, and the Indraprastha Estate near the WHO building, he said. The Rajghat power plant (above), commissioned in 1989, was a coal-based thermal power station with an installed capacity of 135MW. It was decommissioned around 2015 due to environmental concerns and its contribution to air pollution. (HT Archive)

“The Rajghat power plant site is being considered due to its strategic location and availability of space,” Verma said. “It spans approximately 18 acres, which is sufficient for accommodating a modern, integrated secretariat. The other sites are also viable and centrally located. A high-rise complex similar to the Civic Centre — which houses the MCD headquarters — may be built under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Part of the complex could be leased out by the developer, while the rest will be used by Delhi government to house the secretariat.”

The minister added that around 70% of the Rajghat power plant land is owned by the Delhi government, while the remaining portion is with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). “No final decision has been made yet. Discussions are ongoing,” he said.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta had on August 1 announced plans for a modern, consolidated secretariat to bring all departments under one roof. The move, she said, aims to enhance administrative efficiency and provide relief from the many aging and inadequate buildings that currently house government offices.

At present, the chief minister, cabinet ministers, chief secretary, and several senior officials function out of the Players’ Building, commonly known as the Delhi Secretariat. However, the existing premises lack adequate space. Key departments — including the offices of the revenue commissioner, labour commissioner, GST commissioner, education secretary, transport commissioner, excise commissioner, and the secretary of food and civil supplies — are scattered across multiple locations such as Civil Lines and Kashmere Gate.

The Rajghat power plant, commissioned in 1989, was a coal-based thermal power station with an installed capacity of 135MW. It was decommissioned around 2015 due to environmental concerns and its contribution to air pollution. The closure was part of the Delhi government’s larger push to reduce emissions in the capital.

This is not the first time a consolidated secretariat has been proposed. In October 2022, the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had unveiled plans to construct twin 30–35-storey towers at ITO to bring together top officials and streamline operations. However, that project was eventually shelved due to a combination of political disinterest, bureaucratic delays, funding hurdles, and disagreements over key design elements. Concerns about the potential impact on heritage buildings and the demolition of existing structures such as Vikas Bhawan-1, the MSO Building, and the GST Building also contributed to the proposal being put on hold.

Verma said the current proposal is still in its early stages, and key decisions — including the final location and design — will be taken after detailed feasibility assessments.