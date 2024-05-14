Delhi ITO Fire Live Updates: Fire breaks out at Income Tax office, 21 fire tenders rushed

Delhi Fire News Live: A massive blaze erupted at IT office in Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi Fire News Live: A fire has erupted at the Income Tax CR Building, situated opposite the Delhi Police headquarters. Authorities have dispatched 21 fire tenders to the scene. "We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the Delhi fire services said....Read More

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In the videos that are making rounds on social media, the building occupants are seen taking shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire.

The building is located opposite the old police headquarters, which the force still occupies for some of its units.