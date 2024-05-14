Delhi ITO Fire Live Updates: Fire breaks out at Income Tax office, 21 fire tenders rushed

Edit Profile
New Delhi
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
    May 14, 2024 4:00 PM IST
    Delhi Fire News Live: A fire has erupted at the Income Tax CR Building, situated opposite the Delhi Police headquarters. Authorities have dispatched 21 fire tenders to the scene. "We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the Delhi fire services said....Read More

    The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

    In the videos that are making rounds on social media, the building occupants are seen taking shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire.

    The building is located opposite the old police headquarters, which the force still occupies for some of its units.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 14, 2024 4:00 PM IST

    Delhi Fire News Live: What did officials of the Delhi fire services say?

    Delhi Fire News Live: "We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the Delhi fire services said.

    May 14, 2024 3:50 PM IST

