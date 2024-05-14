Fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi, 21 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at the Central Revenue Building in the ITO area on Tuesday. A total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Delhi ITO fire: A total of 21 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

No casualty has been reported so far.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the Delhi fire services said.

The building is located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.

In the videos doing rounds on social media, the occupants of the building were seen taking shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

This is a developing story…Please check back for updates