Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Delhi Fire Services rejects fire NOC for Safdarjung’s emergency block

Snehil Sinha
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 05:34 am IST

The DFS noted that several fire prevention and life safety installations were found to be non-functional at the site.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has declined to renew the Fire Safety Certificate (FSC) for the new emergency block at Safdarjung Hospital after an inspection found multiple deficiencies in critical fire safety systems, according to an official communication issued this month.

In a letter addressed to the deputy director (administration) of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, the DFS said the inspection of the new emergency block was carried out on October 28, 2025, by officers of the department in the presence of hospital and maintenance officials. The inspection was conducted as part of the process for renewal of the fire safety clearance.

“Among the major shortcomings recorded was the smoke management system in the basement, which was found to be dysfunctional. The automatic sprinkler system, a key component for controlling fires in large buildings, was also non-operational. The inspection team further observed that the water curtain system was not functioning. In addition, the discharge of the main fire pump and the automatic starting and manual stopping mechanism of the pump were found to be not operating in automatic mode,” said a fire official.

The department also flagged issues related to pressurisation of the lift shaft and lift lobby, stating that these systems were non-functional. Fire safety signage related to lifts was also found to be missing. Citing these deficiencies, the DFS said the case for renewal of the Fire Safety Certificate could not be considered at this stage.

The fire department has asked the hospital administration to rectify and clarify all the issues pointed out during the inspection and submit the case again for further consideration. The Fire Safety Certificate is mandatory for the operation of public buildings, including hospitals, and is issued only after compliance with prescribed fire safety norms is verified through inspections by the fire department.

Safdarjung hospital authorities did not respond to queries.

Delhi Fire Services rejects fire NOC for Safdarjung's emergency block
