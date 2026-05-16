Delhi gangrape: Victim’s MLC shows ‘possibility of sexual assault’

A medico-legal examination (MLC) examination of a 30-year-old woman who was allegedly gangraped inside a private bus in outer Delhi earlier this week said there was a “possibility of sexual assault”, hospital officials aware of the matter confirmed on Friday. The MLC also noted that the victim did not have major external injuries. However, according to doctors familiar with the case, this, in itself, does not rule out sexual assault. (Photo for representation)

“The patient’s condition was medically stable. She had complained of pain and was also in significant psychological distress. However, since there was no active bleeding, medically external intervention is not required, including hospitalisation, she was discharged after examination and counselling,”one of the hospital officials quoted above said.

The MLC also noted that the victim did not have major external injuries. However, according to doctors familiar with the case, this, in itself, does not rule out sexual assault.

According to officials, the survivor was brought to the one-stop centre at a government hospital at around 5:35am on Tuesday by a woman constable and the investigating officer, following standard protocol for sexual assault cases. The medical examination, which lasted nearly three hours, involved the collection of 29 samples as part of the Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kit.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officers aware of the matter said a three-member special team has been formed to investigate the incident. The team has been tasked with collecting all technical, forensic and documentary evidence in a “time-bound manner” so that the charge sheet can be filed swiftly and the case can be fast-tracked in court.

“The team consists of an assistant sub inspector, inspector and a sub inspector. They have specialised experience to investigate cases pertaining to crime against women and in preparing charge sheet at the earliest,” a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday after the victim, a resident of Pitampura, alleged that she got on the bus on the Outer Ring Road in Saraswati Vihar. The two accused — Umesh Kumar and Ramendra Kumar, both drivers of the bus and originally from Uttar Pradesh — were arrested the same day and remanded to judicial custody.

According to investigators, the prosecution’s case will heavily rely on CCTV footage and electronic evidence that directly links the accused with the survivor. “CCTV cameras installed near the bus stand in Saraswati Vihar captured the woman standing at the bus around 12:15am on Tuesday and the bus coming to the bus stand,” the investigator said.

Officers said the footage is crucial as it establishes the victim’s presence close to the bus before the alleged assault.

Investigators are also relying on the PCR call made at 2:46am after the woman managed to escape from the bus near Nangloi railway station. Police said the emergency call was made using the mobile phone of one of the accused— Umesh— which they described as a “direct technical link” connecting the victim and the suspects at the relevant time. Call detail records and mobile tower location data are also being examined, officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh had earlier said that a case under sections 64(1) (rape), 70(1) (gang rape), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the accused. Police officials said both men will be charge sheeted soon.

The survivor was medically examined at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where doctors confirmed possibility of sexual assault, police said. Her statement was also recorded before a magistrate in the presence of government counsellors, officers added.