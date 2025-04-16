Menu Explore
Delhi government hikes minimum wages by up to 500 for all workers

ByParas Singh, New Delhi
Apr 16, 2025 08:55 AM IST

As per the revised rates, the minimum wage for unskilled workers has increased from ₹18,066 per month to ₹18,456.

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a rise in minimum wages for all workers in the city by up to 500. The new wages will be applicable with effect from April 1.

A labourer stacks bricks on his head at the construction site. (Reuters File Photo)
A labourer stacks bricks on his head at the construction site. (Reuters File Photo)

As per the revised rates, the minimum wage for unskilled workers has increased from 18,066 per month to 18,456, from 19,929 to 20,371 for semi-skilled workers, and from 22,411 to 21,917 for skilled workers. Similarly, the wages per month for non-matriculate workers has been increased from 19,929 to 20,371; matriculate but no graduate workers from 21,917 to 22,411 and from 23,836 to 24,356 for graduates and above.

In an order issued on Tuesday, joint labour commissioner KM Singh said anyone who is paid less than the minimum rates of wages can file their claim before the joint labour commissioner and deputy labour commissioner of the district who are notified as authority under the Minimum Wages Act. “This increase in wages will not only neutralise the inflation rate but also provide relief to a large number of workers working in Delhi,” the order mentioned.

Notably, the minimum wages in Delhi were last increased on October 1 last year.

The increase in minimum wages had been a key thrust of the Aam Aadmi Party-led previous Delhi government which had claimed that the capital had the highest minimum wages in the country. The AAP had claimed that minimum wages for unskilled workers in Delhi was more than 18,000, while in Rajasthan, it was 8,063, 10,000 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,300 in Uttar Pradesh, 10,000 in Haryana, and 10,900 in Chhattisgarh.

