Delhi govt to run luxury buses under free pilgrimage scheme

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will run luxury buses for short-distance pilgrimages under its free scheme for senior citizens. CM Kejriwal meets pilgrims ahead of their journey on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Kejriwal was speaking to a group of pilgrims who were going to leave for Dwarkadhish. He said, “So far 72 trains have left for the pilgrimage and 71,000 elders have performed the pilgrimage. I wish that every elderly person of Delhi should go on pilgrimage, but there is a shortage of trains. I think you can also go to nearby pilgrimage places by buses. We will arrange luxury buses for Mathura, Vrindavan, Ayodhya.”

The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana was launched by chief minister Kejriwal on July 12, 2019. Under the scheme, the Delhi government offers free pilgrimage for senior citizens (those above 60 years of age) who are residents of Delhi. It also provides deploys paramedical staff during the journey, besides attendants, whose cost of the attendant is borne by the state government.

So far, over 71,000 senior citizens have availed the scheme, according to government officials. The government earmarked ₹50 crore in Budget 2023-24 for the scheme.

During the interaction on Saturday, Kejriwal said that every senior citizen who wants to go to a pilgrimage should avail the scheme. “We seek trains from the Centre, and they provide as many trains as possible. I want every elder of Delhi to go on the pilgrimage once so that we can start sending them on a pilgrimage the second time. For the religious destinations not located very far, we will arrange luxury buses as well,” said Kejriwal.

“The scheme was started over three years ago. Many people could not afford the pilgrimage while there are many who can afford the pilgrimage but are alone and unable to undertake the pilgrimage. The scheme was launched to help all such people.

The scheme covers almost all popular pilgrimages in the country, including Kanyakumari, Haridwar-Rishikesh, Mathura-Vrindavan, Kartarpur Sahib, and Puri, among others.

Those willing to avail the scheme are required to put up an application through the local MLA office or submit an online application through the district website. Elders who need an aide during the journey are also allowed to take a family member along, whose expenses are paid by the government.

“Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, the 73rd train is leaving for Shri Dwarkadhish today. Met all elders going on pilgrimage and handed over travel tickets to them. Everyone was very happy, got lots of love and blessings. Performing pilgrimage is a very pious work and we are fortunate that we are able to do this pious work. So far 71,000 elders have gone on pilgrimage. This cycle will continue like this only. May everyone’s journey be auspicious with the grace of Lord Shri Krishna,” Kejriwal said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

A revenue department official said that in each train, a six-member health team also accompanies the pilgrims to attend to the elders in case of medical assistance. “In each train, there are two doctors and six paramedical staff with all basic medical kits to respond to any emergency during the journey. So far, no health emergency was reported during the journey,” said the official.

