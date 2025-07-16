Delhi govt asks experts for pro bono climate help

The Delhi government’s environment department has invited expert institutions, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and think-tanks to provide technical support on a pro bono basis on environmental issues, including air pollution, improving water quality, noise mitigation and waste management, among others. Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the pro-bono approach and the initiative highlights the participatory nature of the government. (PTI)

The Expression of Interest (EOI) dated July 3 states that the department is looking to add two experts whose scope of work will include “analysis, interpretation and visualisation of environmental data sets...preparation and compilation of action taken reports and technical support in state or centre-level meetings...”

The individuals should be aged between 30 and 40 and will work with the department, at the Delhi secretariat, for an initial period of six months, which can be extended for another six months, it said.

The department has identified 18 focus areas for technical support, including air quality monitoring and source apportionment, abatement of industrial and vehicular pollution, control of emissions from diesel generators, waste and construction dust management, promotion of clean fuels and electric mobility, road traffic management, and public awareness campaigns. It has also sought support in areas such as greening and plantation drives, noise pollution, water quality improvement, and replication of best practices from other states.

“The technical support will mainly include assisting and providing necessary support to the department of environment in executing various activities and programmes including e-governance tools,” the EOI adds

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the “pro-bono approach and the initiative highlights the participatory nature of our government.”

“This is an opportunity for our young and talented youths to not only contribute to working environmental solutions but to also learn and know more about the various environment enhancement efforts...,” he told HT. “Individuals and teams adapted in data centred work skilled in coordinating with various govt and non-governmental entities and equipped with innovative strategies to tackle air pollution will be preferred.”

The department added that the candidates applying must not have any political affiliations, must sign confidentiality agreements, and must not have conflicts of interest that could “compromise their ability to provide unbiased and effective services.”

“The engagement will have no financial implications,” the EOI notes, adding that selection will be carried out by a departmental committee.

The environment department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have long had a staff crunch. In 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party government had inducted 30 junior environmental engineers and 22 ‘Green Delhi Fellows’ to the environment department and DPCC. Green fellows were young professionals who were part of the government’s fellowship programme. The programme, however, abruptly ended in 2023, with several fellows not receiving their salaries, which the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had attributed to the lieutenant governor allegedly not clearing files.