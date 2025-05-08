Menu Explore
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Delhi govt clears cloud-seeding trials

ByAlok KN Mishra
May 08, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that each cloud-seeding trial will cost ₹55 lakh, with a total estimated expenditure of ₹2.75 crore for the five trials

New Delhi

Pollution in Delhi-NCR reaches critical levels in winter. (HT Archive)
The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to conduct five cloud-seeding trials to assess its effectiveness in tackling the Capital’s perennial pollution woes, officials aware of the developments said. The proposal was titled “Technology Demonstration and Evaluation of Cloud Seeding as an Alternative for Delhi NCR”, they said.

Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that each cloud-seeding trial will cost 55 lakh, with a total estimated expenditure of 2.75 crore for the five trials. Additionally, there will be a one-time set-up cost of 66 lakh to cover aircraft calibration, chemical storage, logistics, and other preparatory arrangements. The total project outlay stands at 3.21 crore.

“The project will be implemented by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), which will oversee the planning, aircraft deployment, chemical dispersal, scientific modelling, and operational logistics. Funds for the initiative will be directly transferred to IIT Kanpur by the Delhi government,” Sirsa said.

The first trial is scheduled for late May-June, subject to clearances, and will cover an area of approximately 100 square kilometres, primarily on the outskirts of Delhi. Post the trial, scientific evaluations will assess the effectiveness and environmental impact of cloud seeding in reducing air pollution and improving precipitation levels, the document said.

To be sure, experts, however, have long stressed that artificial rain is neither a viable short-term nor long-term solution for pollution control.

Sirsa said the government will obtain necessary clearances from 13 governing agencies, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, defence ministry, ministry of home affairs, environment ministry, Airports Authority of India, and others.

“We are committed to conducting these trials soon, exploring cloud-seeding as a contingency option during critical pollution periods,” Sirsa said.

Delhi govt clears cloud-seeding trials
Thursday, May 08, 2025
