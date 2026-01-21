Delhi govt clears key flyover projects

New Delhi Repeated waterlogging during monsoon has left the Zakhira flyover structurally vulnerable. (HT Archive)

The expenditure finance committee (EFC) on Tuesday approved a budget of ₹1,471.14 crore for the construction of a six-lane elevated road and two underpasses along MB Road in south Delhi, which are aimed at easing chronic congestion on one of the city’s busiest arterial corridors, officials said.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta, who chaired the EFC meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, said the project was part of the government’s broader road infrastructure plan.

“This integrated elevated corridor on MB Road will help streamline vehicular movement in densely populated areas including Saket, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur and Sangam Vihar, while ensuring better coordination between metro and road infrastructure,” Gupta said.

Besides, the Delhi government on Tuesday cleared a slew of roadworks, including proposal for a new flyover in Janakpuri and undertaking repairs of key Zakhira and Seelampur flyovers, officials aware of the matter said.

MB Road

The project involves the construction of an integrated elevated corridor from Saket G-Block to Pul Prahladpur, covering nearly five kilometres. It will be implemented in two phases, including a 2.42-km stretch from Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar, and a 2.48-km stretch from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur.

According to officials, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is executing the double-decker project. HT had reported last December that around 85% of the foundation work had been completed for this flyover, which will fall along DMRC’s Golden Line Extension, work on the ramp and deck slab are also in progress.

The flyover corridor follows the alignment of the existing DMRC route and will feature a double-decker structure, with Metro services on the upper deck and a six-lane elevated roadway below. Two underpasses will also be constructed at Saket G-Block and along the BRT corridor to improve traffic flow at key junctions.

The project is scheduled for completion by December 2027, subject to statutory clearances and coordination with multiple agencies.

Officials added that the Delhi government has also granted in-principle approval for an additional 2.5-km six-lane elevated road from Sangam Vihar to Maa Anandmayee Marg. The proposal is being forwarded to the Union ministry of culture, as the alignment passes through the jurisdiction of Tughlaqabad Fort. MB Road currently serves as a key connector between south and southeast Delhi, carrying high daily traffic volumes.

Janakpuri

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma said that a consultant will be selected to carry out a feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for a flyover proposed on the Janakpuri Pankha Road, which will stretch from DESU Colony to Janakpuri D Block.

It is expected to be around 1.2 kilometres long, and comprise four lanes. The DPR exercise is expected to establish the technical and financial viability of the project before construction timelines are finalised.

“The DPR process will ensure that the proposed flyover is planned based on present and future traffic requirements. We are planning ahead where congestion is rising. Janakpuri Pankha Road needs a permanent, well-designed solution and this DPR is the first step towards that,” he said.

The DPR will assess traffic volume, road geometry, land availability, engineering feasibility and projected mobility requirements. PWD officials said the corridor is among West Delhi’s busiest arterial roads and has witnessed persistent congestion during peak hours.

Repairs

The government sanctioned ₹20.18 crore for the repair and rehabilitation of the Zakhira flyover, which facilitates the movement of heavy traffic, but suffers from recurrent waterlogging during monsoon, which has led to sustained stress over the years, necessitating extensive structural intervention.

“The approved scope of work at Zakhira includes repair of spalled and honeycomb concrete, replacement of expansion joints, replacement of elastomeric bearings and strengthening of girders using carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) laminate and carbon fibre wrapping,” a PWD official said.

These techniques are commonly used in bridge rehabilitation to restore structural integrity and extend service life.

PWD officials said the rehabilitation is aimed at addressing both safety concerns and long-term resilience, particularly in view of repeated traffic disruptions at the junction during heavy rainfall.

The government has approved ₹17.85 crore for the comprehensive repair and strengthening of the Seelampur flyover, another high-load arterial structure in east Delhi. The project includes replacement of expansion joints, elastomeric and POT-PTFE bearings, prestressing of strands and strengthening through CFRP laminate and carbon fibre wrapping.

Officials said the interventions are intended to restore load-bearing capacity and improve the durability of the flyover, which serves as a key link between east and northeast Delhi.

Emphasising the use of modern engineering practices, the minister said the department is shifting away from temporary measures. “Delhi’s flyovers must be safe not just today, but for decades ahead. That is why we are using modern engineering technologies, enforcing strict timelines and fixing accountability at every level,” he said.

PWD officials said the projects are aimed at expanding road capacity while simultaneously rehabilitating older structures that form the backbone of the city’s transport network. The department is expected to announce timelines for DPR completion and tendering of repair works in the next few weeks.