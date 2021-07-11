Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi considers offline teacher training after nod to reopen school auditoriums
delhi news

Delhi considers offline teacher training after nod to reopen school auditoriums

Two-week long parent-teacher meeting will be held in the state government schools from July 19 to 31 to discuss teaching-learning processes and concerns of parents over the reopening of schools.
By HT correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 03:18 PM IST

After the Delhi Disaster Management Authority removed academic and training activities from the list of completely prohibited activities, the Delhi government on Sunday said it will now start preparation and planning for reopening of schools in the national capital. Teaching-learning activities, however, shall continue in online mode, it added.

On Saturday, DDMA allowed the use of auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions for academic training and meetings at 50% seating capacity following all Covid appropriate behaviour and protocol.

This comes ahead of the two-week long parent-teacher meeting in the state government schools from July 19 to 31 to discuss teaching-learning processes and concerns of parents over the reopening of schools.

“Owing to the considerable decline in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and overall improvement of the situation, DDMA removed academic and training activities from the list of completely prohibited activities,” the government said in a statement on Sunday.

“This decision will give a boost to ongoing education projects of the Delhi Governments like teacher training in offline mode also, in a phased manner,” the government said in a statement.

