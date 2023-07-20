Delhi govt extends distribution of free sugar

The Delhi cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to extend the distribution of one kg free sugar per month to over 68,747 Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries in the national capital till December 2023. Thus, cardholders under the scheme, considered the poorest of the poor, will get free sugar till the end of the year, according to documents seen by HT. Beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana in the national capital will get one kg free sugar per month till December 2023. (HT Archive)

A Delhi government official on Thursday said the move is aimed to alleviate the hardships faced by underprivileged families and ensure food security for all in the wake of current economic situation and inflation.

“The implementation of this initiative will require an estimated budget of approximately ₹1.11 crore, as the Delhi government continues its tireless efforts to prioritise the welfare of its residents,” the official said.

