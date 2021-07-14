Delhi govt, Google join hands to provide real-time bus data

State transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday that the Delhi government has collaborated with Google to launch a system which will enable commuters to track bus locations, arrival time, departure time and routes on real-time basis on their mobile phones.

“With this move, Delhi will join the league of global cities where real-time data of all buses is being incorporated onto the Google Maps platform... static and dynamic location data of Delhi buses will be available for passengers in real-time,” said a press statement issued by Gahlot’s office.

A user will get information of all the routes and bus stops, arrival and departure time in real-time, and even bus (route) numbers. They will also get updates about delays, which will reduce waiting time and hence reduce crowding at bus stops, said the statement.

“To avail benefits of the system, commuters will have to open the Google maps application on their phones, enter destination and tap the ‘Go’ icon or separately enter the ‘Source’ and ‘Destination’...If it’s not already selected, one has to tap the ‘transit’ icon (the little tram) to view times, bus numbers, routes and real-time arrival information... Tapping a recommended route lets you view more information on the route’s stops. Tap the bus stop to see a listing of all arriving buses, where relevant real-time information is depicted by the green or red beacon,” said the statement though it did not mention as to when the project will come into effect.

The statement further said, “Through this partnership, Delhi government envisages creating a user-friendly multi-modal transit planner backed by a smart and reliable public transport system in Delhi. Earlier in 2018, the Delhi Government had developed and published Open Transit Data with the technical support of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D) to provide real-time data, including geo-coordinates of all bus stops, route maps, timetables as well as the real time GPS feeds of bus locations, that could be used by third party app developers and researchers.”

“We are constantly exploring ways to make the Google Maps experience more useful. We hope the people of Delhi will benefit from having access to this information in making smart commuting choices... We would also like to thank DIMTS, and IIIT-Delhi for their partnership in this integration, and we hope their efforts in this direction will inspire many other cities in India and internationally to follow suit,” said Ramesh Nagarajan, director product management, Google, in the statement.

Residents have welcomed this initiative of the Delhi government. Jagan Kishore, a regular bus commuter who takes the bus connecting Sarojini Nagar and Shahdara everyday said, “Bus routes in Delhi can get pretty complicated, especially if one has to change buses to go to their desired destination. For people not familiar with routes, such an application would be of great help. Also, there is lack of punctuality. Estimated arrival and departure times can help save commuters’ time.”

P K Sarkar, an expert with the intelligent transport system committee at the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), said, “Such interfaces come under the domain of intelligent transport system. Such a system helps people chalk out their travel plans and increase reliability of the transport network and scale up efficiency. Many developed cities across Europe, America and Asia have such systems in place.”