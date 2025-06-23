Delhi govt holding weekly camps to resolve public grievances

The Delhi government is holding weekly Jan Sunwai camps led by the district magistrates to hear and resolve public grievances, the chief minister’s office said on Sunday. These camps are being held in all revenue districts and are attended by officials from various departments, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Police, and the power department. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said that she also meets people at her residence to personally address their concerns. “Public trust is our greatest strength. Our government is alert, compassionate and fully committed to resolving every public issue,” she said.

These programmes are held at government offices and community spaces such as schools, local chaupals and banquet halls, the chief minister’s office said.

Delhi also has a 24x7 Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS) to ensure continuous redressal of complaints, the statement added. Complaint boxes are being placed outside government offices to allow people to submit their complaints easily, the statement said.

The Jan Sunwai camps receive complaints about departments such as revenue, Delhi Jal Board, PWD, food and civil supplies, social welfare, health, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), education, irrigation and flood control, among others. Complaints are also received about the Delhi Police and MCD, covering issues such as encroachments, dark spots, sanitation, potable water, sewage problems, stray animals, road maintenance, illegal constructions, non-functional street lights and tree pruning, it added.

Officers at the camps attempt to resolve issues on the spot and unresolved issues are referred to the concerned departments for timely action, the statement said.

Recently, Jan Sunwai camps were organised in subdivisions like Model Town, Kanjhawala, Seelampur, Kotwali, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Vasant Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kapashera, Sarita Vihar and Dwarka. More than 600 people attended the most recent weekend camps. At least 1,260 people participated in the Jan Sunwai camps held on May 17, and more than 1,350 people participated in the camps on May 24.