Delhi govt holds meeting to discuss Chhath Puja arrangements

Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday directed officials concerned to ensure the necessary arrangements for Chhath Puja, which starts with the worship of the setting sun (on October 30 this year), at various places across the capital so that devotees do not face any problems in offering prayers.

A meeting in this regard was held on Friday in which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha, and the divisional commissioner and district magistrates too part.

During the meeting, the minister directed officials to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience at any of the 1,100 sites for Chhath Puja in Delhi.

In Delhi, the revenue department is the nodal agency for making arrangements for Chhath Puja, which is celebrated mostly by people from Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The department has been tasked with arranging tents, lights, chairs, tables, and sound systems, CCTV cameras, LED screens, and power backup at all the 1,100 puja sites.

Furthermore, the department will coordinate with other the irrigation department and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to arrange clean water for the puja as the prayers are offered by devotees by standing in a water body, tub or pool.

The health department will deploy ambulances at sites, while Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board will provide mobile toilet vans.The Delhi Police and the Delhi Traffic Police will coordinate traffic and security measures while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other civic agencies will carry out sanitation and cleaning work.

Gahlot said, “Under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to ensure a grand celebration of Chhath Puja in Delhi. This year, the scale of celebrations will be unprecedented. We are ready with appropriate arrangements to ensure smooth execution in a and secure manner all across Delhi.”