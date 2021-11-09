Delhi govt launches single window clearance, subsidy for two-wheeler EV charging points

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday launched a single window facility for installation of private electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the national capital. For an electric two- or three-wheeler, an individual will have to spend only ₹2,500 for a charging point to be installed after the Delhi government’s subsidy, said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

“Delhi now hosts the cheapest EV charging facility you can find anywhere in the country. Apart from the 100+ public charging locations that are coming up, one can now install private EV chargers at a connection cost of just ₹2,500,” he said.

The government said that the single window process is being made available both online and through phone call. On the directions of the Delhi government, power distribution companies have already empanelled 12 vendors to facilitate the installation of slow and moderate chargers. “The installation and operationalisation of these EV chargers would be completed within seven working days of submitting the request,” said Gahlot while addressing a press conference.

The Delhi government will also offer a subsidy of ₹6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants for the installation of EV chargers in city, he said. The tariff rate fixed for electricity consumed through these EV charging points is ₹4.5 per unit.

Jasmine Shah, the vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, said, “Such a facilitation process for installing EV chargers has been developed for the first time in India and with their widespread installation, Delhi will become the best city in the world in terms of accessibility to EV charging points. Today’s launch of a single window facility for installation of private chargers in malls, offices, residential societies, colleges is happening for the first time anywhere in India.”

A consumer can avail the single window facility by either going to the respective discom’s portal or calling the following numbers: 7011931880 or 19123 (option 9) for BRPL; 19124 (option 9) for TPDDL; and 01135999808 for BYPL. The applicant can visit the portal and view trustworthy EV chargers that have been empanelled by the government. They can compare the price of these chargers and order them online or through a phone call. They can choose to opt for a new electrical connection (including pre-paid meter) to avail reduced EV tariff or can continue with the existing connection. The single-window portal allows the applicant to schedule the installation at their convenience. They can avail subsidy for light EV chargers up to ₹6,000 and pay the rest of the amount i.e. ₹2,500. They can also opt to pay the entire cost upfront or choose a monthly subscription payment model.

The cost of the charger will be inclusive of the cost of the EV charger, installation and annual maintenance for three years. The Delhi government is anticipating that incentives will reduce the cost of chargers by up to 70% and it will provide additional revenue-generating opportunities for thousands of small shop owners.