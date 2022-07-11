Delhi govt launches WhatsApp chatbot to answer queries on e-vehicles
From how to procure e-vehicles to their price range and incentives, the Delhi government's Whatsapp chatbot can answer all possible queries of people of the city looking for information on electric vehicles.
The Delhi transport department's newly launched chatbot is one of the many steps taken by the AAP dispensation to promote electric vehicles in the national capital.
"Delhi government has launched a #WhatsApp chatbot for #ElectricVehicles. Find your nearest charging station, know more about electric mobility, models etc. Send a 'hello' at 98103 36008 and let's collectively @SwitchDelhi," said a tweet by Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra.
The chatbot also sent out random messages on Sunday and people have emailed the government with queries on e-vehicles.
As soon as a user sends a "Hi", the chatbot asks for preferred language of communication, and then lists five options — Potential savings while switching to EV (EV Calculator), Find the right EV for yourself (EV Search), Charging Stations, EV Pledge, and Frequently asked questions (FAQs).
Elaborating on the idea behind it, Kundra told PTI that they were, for instance, sending out messages to young people to inform them about e-cycle schemes available in the national capital.
"We want to cater to the electric vehicle community that has e-vehicles. They can find the nearest charging stations. For those who are looking to buy e-vehicles but don't know which models to choose from or what the range is, the chatbot will answer their queries," he said.
The government has collaborated with Whatsapp for the chatbot, the official added.
"It has its own commitment of promoting green mobility, and so they have supported the initiative," he said.
The senior officer said they would keep working to improve the chatbot.
The Delhi government introduced its electric vehicle policy in August 2020.
-
Yogi Adityanath inspects preparations for Bundelkhand Expressway inauguration by PM Modi on July 16
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Jalaun district on Monday to inspect the final preparations for inauguration of the 296.07 km Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the inspection, Awanish Awasthi, chief executive officer of UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority, and several other officials were also present. Total length of fully access controlled expressway is 296.07 Km. Bundelkhand Expressway is four-lane wide (expandable to six lanes).
-
Lucknow’s LuLu Mall witnesses rush a day after inauguration by CM
A large crowd turned up at LuLu Mall on Monday for shopping after it opened to the public. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated LuLu Mall on Sunday at the mega opening ceremony and took a tour of the mall in a golf cart driven by owner of the LuLu Group International, Yusuffali MA. Members of Parliament from Kerala, the home state of the group's owner, also attended the event.
-
Infra developed in Varanasi for divyangs: Smart City official
Chief general manager of Smart City Varanasi Dr D Vasudevan on Monday said as part of the Smart City project the temple city has been made disabled-friendly by installation of lifts and ramps at several places providing easy accessibility to divyangs. Vasudevan was speaking at a workshop on “gender and disability inclusion in cities” organised here jointly by Varanasi Smart City and National Institute of Urban Affairs.
-
Uttar Pradesh logs 210 fresh Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid cases on Monday from among the 59121 samples tested in the past 24-hours with a positivity rate of 0.35%, according to the health department data. Among new cases Lucknow reported 40, Gautam Budha Nagar 41, Gaziabad 26 and Gorakhpur 18, according to the data. Uttar Pradesh now has 2305 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation.
-
To overcome shortage, Bihar police to recruit retired police officers
Bihar, which employs retired Army personnel in its Special Auxiliary Police on contract to compensate for shortage of police personnel, now plans to engage retired police officers from the rank of assistant police inspectors (ASIs) to inspectors into its police force on contract, officials familiar with the matter said. Eligible aspirants should not have had faced major punishment in last 10 years or minor punishment in the last five years, including show cause notices.
