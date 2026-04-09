New Delhi, The Delhi government will soon roll out separate eOffice platforms for its departments, universities, local bodies and public sector units as part of a digital push to enhance efficiency and enable paperless functioning, officials said on Thursday. Delhi govt local bodies, universities to have separate eOffice platforms for paperless workflow

The eOffice is a digital workplace solution developed by the National Informatics Centre for government offices to improve their functioning through electronic file management, they said.

At present, all Delhi government departments use a single eOffice instance. To improve system performance, scalability and data security, the existing setup will be split into three independent and dedicated instances, officials said.

An eOffice instance is a single, dedicated, and running copy of the software tailored for a specific department or organisation, providing a unique, secure environment where users can access various modules like eFile and eLeave to manage documents, receipts, and electronic file workflows.

The Information and Technology Department is set to go live with two new eOffice instances later this month one for universities and academic institutions, and another for PSUs, autonomous and local bodies under the Delhi government.

According to an official advisory issued by the department, the technical exercise involves the final splitting of the single eOffice into three separate systems and migration of all existing data to the newly created platforms.

Officials said the transition is being undertaken to minimise system congestion and provide a more secure and stable digital environment for users.

After the restructuring, the three separate portals will cater to the specified departments, academic institutions, and local bodies only, it said.

The eOffice services will remain temporarily unavailable during a scheduled downtime period as the IT Department will undertake the splitting exercise. All the departments, PSUs and academic institutions have been advised to complete urgent file work and correspondence before 6 pm on April 10, it said.

The services on the eOffice portal of government departments will resume on April 13, while the PSU/local bodies and academic institution platforms will go live on April 15 and April 17, respectively, said the advisory.

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