Delhi govt nod for traders’ welfare board to support business community

The Delhi cabinet has approved the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board (DTWB), a statutory body aimed at empowering the Capital’s trading community, ensuring their social security, and streamlining business operations. Manjinder Singh Sirsa will chair the board said cheif minister Rekha Gupta. (HT PHOTO)

Announcing the decision at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, chief minister Rekha Gupta said the board is expected to benefit over 800,000 registered traders in the city.

“The DTWB will act as a communication bridge between the government and traders, simplify trade-related processes, implement social security and welfare schemes, and promote ease of doing business,” Gupta said at a press conference. “The board will also help boost employment and investment in Delhi and manage a dedicated Trader Welfare Fund.”

The formation of the DTWB was a key promise in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s election manifesto and was formally announced in the 2025–26 Budget presented in March.

Delhi is north India’s largest trade and consumer hub. The number of registered dealers rose from 384,020 in 2007–08 to nearly 1.29 million in 2022–23, while trade revenue grew from ₹8,744 crore to ₹47,017 crore over the same period, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2023–24.

The board will be chaired by industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, with the industries department commissioner as member secretary and a deputy commissioner-level officer as treasurer. It will have 15 members—six from departments such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, labour, and trade & taxes, and nine from the trading community, including the vice-chairperson.

“Our goal is simple—simplify, support, and safeguard Delhi’s traders,” Sirsa said. “Whether it’s licence renewal, tax compliance, or access to mentorship, this board will ensure that no trader has to run from pillar to post. Governance will come to your doorstep.”

An official said the board’s notification and constitution formalities will be completed in the coming weeks.

Gupta said the board will also have the authority to recommend relief and compensation during emergencies such as floods, fires, or natural disasters. “It will offer practical inputs from experienced trade representatives, ensuring better implementation of government policies,” she added.

An initial grant of ₹10 crore will be provided to support welfare schemes, skill development, and mentorship programmes. A dedicated online portal has also been developed to manage registrations and board operations.

“The trading community has long faced challenges—lack of grievance redressal, regulatory hurdles, and exclusion from policymaking. This board will address those issues while offering social and financial security,” Gupta said.

Rajender Kapoor, president of the All India Motor & Goods Transport Association, welcomed the move. “Traders are often forced to shuttle between departments just to be heard. A dedicated board with accountable officers will offer much-needed relief and faster resolution of issues,” he said.