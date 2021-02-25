IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt notifies modalities of doorstep delivery of ration, cardholders may opt in or out every fiscal
Delhi has 1.75 million ration cardholders, which translates to 7.16 million beneficiaries. (Bachchan Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
Delhi has 1.75 million ration cardholders, which translates to 7.16 million beneficiaries. (Bachchan Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi govt notifies modalities of doorstep delivery of ration, cardholders may opt in or out every fiscal

According to the notification document, the scheme will be optional, and beneficiaries of the existing TPDS (targeted public distribution system) may choose to enrol for the scheme or continue under the existing TPDS.
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:45 AM IST

The Delhi government has notified the policy document that prescribes the modalities of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, meant for the 1.75 million ration cardholders in the national capital.

According to the notification document, the scheme will be optional, and beneficiaries of the existing TPDS (targeted public distribution system) may choose to enroll for the scheme or continue under the existing TPDS. Those who are not opting for the scheme shall continue to get their ration as per the existing mechanism and price.

“Beneficiaries will be able to exercise the option in the beginning of every financial year,” the document, notified on February 20, said.

On January 25, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the scheme will be operational by March.

A senior government official, on condition of anonymity, said, “For the full implementation of the scheme, some more documents concerning modalities of processing charges, additional fee, etc., will have to be notified.”

The scheme document elaborated the entire process and said foodgrains will be collected from the food corporation godowns by agencies empanelled by the government and sent to mills where wheat will be processed into flour and packed. Similarly, there will be units for cleaning and packing of rice as well. The packets will be delivered to fair price shops and from there, they will be further delivered to residences of beneficiaries who opt for the scheme.

The beneficiaries will have to register the receipt of the ration with their fingerprints on the biometric-based electronic point-of-sale (e-POS) machines, which the agencies entrusted with doorstep delivery will carry. The entire operation -- from the godown to the doorstep --- will be monitored via CCTV cameras, GPS-fitted vehicles, e-POS logs, etc, said the document.

Delhi has 1.75 million ration cardholders, which translates to 7.16 million beneficiaries. Of the total ration cardholders, 1.51 million are covered under the priority household category of the National Food Security Act, 2013, while 0.17 million are covered under the priority state household category, and the remaining 0.07 million come under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, show government records.

While those under the first two categories are entitled to 5 kilos of foodgrain a month, those under the third category are entitled to 25 kilos of wheat, 10 kilos of rice and a kilo of sugar every month. These items are distributed to them through 2,010 fair price shops that are currently functional across the city.

The doorstep ration scheme was cleared by the Delhi cabinet in March 2018 but could not be rolled out because of legal and administrative issues. In July 2020, the cabinet gave fresh approval to the project.

Shailendra Kumar, president of Delhi public distribution system welfare association, said, “In other states, provision for doorstep delivery is limited to elderly beneficiaries, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. The Delhi model will force fair price shops out of business and that will lead to unemployment. The government should be more considerate in this regard.”

Saurabh Garg, secretary of the Delhi-based Sarkari Ration Dealer Sangh, echoed similar concerns: “By binding a beneficiary for one full financial year, it also deprives the person of the option to discontinue after a few months. What if beneficiaries have to go to villages and collect the ration there under the central government’s one nation one ration card policy?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi delhi government
Close
DU currently follows the merit-based admission process for admission to all undergraduate programmes excluding nine courses for which NTA conducts entrance exams every year.(HT file)
DU currently follows the merit-based admission process for admission to all undergraduate programmes excluding nine courses for which NTA conducts entrance exams every year.(HT file)
education

DU ready to consider combination of test, Class 12 marks for UG slots

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Last December, the Union ministry of education constituted a seven-member committee to recommend modalities for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to undergraduate courses across central universities in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the no-detention policy, no student can be failed up to class 8.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Under the no-detention policy, no student can be failed up to class 8.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

No-detention policy to remain in Delhi govt schools

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The directorate of education (DoE), however, has not issued any guidelines for the city’s private schools. “Private schools will follow their own criteria to assess the learning levels among students up to class 8,” said a senior government official, not wishing to be named.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study done in 2019 by research firms Kantar and NFX digital found many of Delhi’s liquor shops were in a run-down condition and attracted an overwhelmingly male clientele.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
A study done in 2019 by research firms Kantar and NFX digital found many of Delhi’s liquor shops were in a run-down condition and attracted an overwhelmingly male clientele.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

What women want: A safe retail experience

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Across Delhi, women say they feel unsafe and uncomfortable while trying to purchase alcohol from vends located in grimy neighbourhoods packed with louts and drunk men.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi has 1.75 million ration cardholders, which translates to 7.16 million beneficiaries. (Bachchan Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
Delhi has 1.75 million ration cardholders, which translates to 7.16 million beneficiaries. (Bachchan Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi govt notifies rules for doorstep ration delivery

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:45 AM IST
According to the notification document, the scheme will be optional, and beneficiaries of the existing TPDS (targeted public distribution system) may choose to enrol for the scheme or continue under the existing TPDS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The submissions were made on the plea by the Delhi Waqf Board, through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, who had sought that the entire premises, including the masjid, madrassa and hostel, be allowed to be opened.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo)
The submissions were made on the plea by the Delhi Waqf Board, through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, who had sought that the entire premises, including the masjid, madrassa and hostel, be allowed to be opened.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo)
delhi news

Markaz may now reopen, Delhi govt informs high court

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel for the Delhi government, told Justice Mukta Gupta that many of the foreigners who had attended the congregation in alleged violation of social distancing last year have either been acquitted or have been discharged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police team immediately reached the house and rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.(HT Archives, Representative image)
A police team immediately reached the house and rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.(HT Archives, Representative image)
delhi news

Man shoots himself dead at Defence Colony home

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said the police received a call at 7.25am that a person had shot himself at his house in Defence Colony and needed an ambulance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lockdowns and the restrictions of travellers hark back to the first half of 2020 when most states put stringent measures in place amid the first Covid wave.(Reuters file photo)
The lockdowns and the restrictions of travellers hark back to the first half of 2020 when most states put stringent measures in place amid the first Covid wave.(Reuters file photo)
delhi news

Travellers from 5 states may need Covid -ve reports to enter Delhi from Saturday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The issue was taken up in a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Monday in the wake of steady rise in cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, and greater curbs and checks were discussed, the people cited above added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to IMD, this was the warmest February day in at least the last 15 years, when the city had recorded day temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
According to IMD, this was the warmest February day in at least the last 15 years, when the city had recorded day temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
delhi news

Max temperature in Delhi touches 32.5°C — highest in 15 years

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 32.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the season’s normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Man shoots himself dead at Defence Colony home

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST
An 81-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed pistol at his home in south Delhi’s Defence Colony on Wednesday morning, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Govt notifies modalities of doorstep delivery of ration, cardholders may opt in or out every fiscal

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Delhi government has notified the policy document that prescribes the modalities of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, meant for the 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HC asks Delhi govt to look into custodial death of Tihar inmate

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Wednesday was shocked and anguished by the death of an under-trial prisoner, who was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife in November 2020 at Tihar jail, and directed the authorities to update it about the status of the investigation into the custodial death
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

DU likely to adopt combination of entrance test score and class 12 marks for admissions from this year

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:46 PM IST
With the Central government likely to hold a common entrance test for admissions to undergraduate courses at all the central universities, starting this upcoming session, officials at Delhi University (DU) said they are ready to adopt it immediately in combination with the class 12 score of aspirants
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Civic bodies stop taking event bookings for parks after NGT prohibits it citing environment loss

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 PM IST
All three municipal corporations of Delhi have stopped taking event bookings for parks, including the Ramlila Ground, in the wake of a recent order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) citing environment loss to parks due to the holding of mass public functions such as cultural and religious events, weddings and political rallies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Eight of 10 most polluted cities this winter were in Delhi-NCR and UP, finds CSE study

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Eight of 10 most polluted cities in the country this winter were located in the Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh region, an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) shows
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi govt schools to assess students up to class 8 on the basis of worksheets this year

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday directed all its schools to assess students enrolled from nursery to class 8 on the basis of assignments and worksheets sent to them in both online and offline modes during the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac