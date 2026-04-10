New Delhi, In a bid to improve safety and better utilise public infrastructure, the Delhi government plans to set up nearly 300 police posts across flyovers, FOBs and pedestrian subways, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Friday. Delhi govt plans police posts under flyovers, subways across city

The Public Works Department , which maintains around 106 flyovers, 115 foot overbridges and nearly 70 subways, will construct the proposed police posts for the Delhi Police.

According to the minister, an initial proposal from Delhi Police to set up about 50 posts under flyovers has already been approved.

"While we have approved that proposal, going further, we plan to cover all road assets like flyovers, pedestrian subways, and FOBs, approximately 300 police posts will be set up," Singh said.

In the later phase of the project, PWD is considering allowing commercial establishments inside pedestrian subways, but the proposal has yet to be approved.

"The objective of this project is to further provide a sense of security, also to users of subways. After this, we plan to open shops inside subways," Singh added.

Usually, PWD closes its subways at night hours, due to safety concerns and deploys security guards at its FOBs to prevent theft of electrical items, officials said.

In July last year, a decision was taken regarding the 'adopt a flyover' project based on the PPP model for cleanliness and better care of road infrastructure.

Recently, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a corporate social responsibility initiative inviting private companies to transform spaces beneath six flyovers into clean, organised and visually engaging public areas.

According to officials, the revamp is expected to include landscaped green zones, artistic wall murals, improved sanitation systems, seating facilities and other essential public amenities.

Under the initiative, private firms will be allowed to adopt public infrastructure, taking responsibility for its maintenance, beautification and cleanliness in exchange for limited advertising rights.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.