Delhi govt plans policy to boost animation, gaming jobs

The Delhi government is working on a policy for the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics sector to project Delhi as a creative job capital, government officials said. The policy aims to retain creative talent in the city, attract foreign studios and support creators through subsidies and shared facilities. (Reuters)

According to officials, the Tourism Department of the Delhi government is in the process of finalising a draft of the policy and plans to place it in the public domain for feedback, after which it will be brought before the Delhi cabinet for approval.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta also spoke about promoting the sector during her Republic Day address at Chhatrasal Stadium on Sunday, outlining plans to set up a centre to support the industry. “The creative talent of Delhi will no longer have to go outside. Delhi will emerge as a creative job capital. We will attract foreign studios to the city. A regional centre of the National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) that will come up in Mumbai will also be established here,” she said.

In September 2024, the Union cabinet had approved the establishment of a national centre of excellence for AVGC-XR in Mumbai as a not-for-profit company. According to an official privy to the development, the Delhi government will approach the Centre to establish a regional centre in the national capital.

The Maharashtra policy, approved by the state cabinet last year, proposes establishing and supporting AVGC-XR parks, clusters, studios, virtual production facilities, testing labs and shared infrastructure across the state, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The Delhi government is studying the Maharashtra policy for inputs that could be incorporated, the official said, adding that subsidies for the sector are also being considered. There are also plans to hold an AVGC Summit before finalising the policy to understand the community’s expectations.

The policy under preparation for Delhi aims to promote skill development, provide infrastructure support, and encourage collaboration between industry and academia. As part of the policy, the government plans to facilitate access to bank loans at lower interest rates for creators and provide them space to develop their ideas, officials added.