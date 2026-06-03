Delhi govt prepares Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026

In a major push to attract investment and simplify approvals for businesses, officials aware of the matter on Tuesday said the Delhi government is preparing to introduce an Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Bill, 2026, which will establish a structured and time-bound clearance mechanism for projects across the Capital. According to a draft of the bill, at the top will be the Ease of Doing Business Council, which will be chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta, with the chief secretary serving as member secretary. (@BJP4Delhi)

“The bill draft has been finalised and has been circulated to departments for their feedback. The department has set a target of putting the bill in public domain within 40 days,” one of the officials said.

Under the proposed legislation, a three-tier governance framework will be created to fast-track approvals based on the size of investments, while ensuring accountability at every level, the officials said.

According to a draft of the bill,at the top will be the Ease of Doing Business Council, which will be chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta, with the chief secretary serving as member secretary.

The council will also include ministers, departmental secretaries, and heads of key departments. It will be responsible for approving regulations and procedures under the new framework and delegating functions to the designated Single Nodal Agency, responsible for facilitating clearances under the bill. It will also oversee projects involving investments exceeding ₹500 crore.

Under this bill, an executive committee headed by the chief secretary will make decisions on projects in the ₹50-500 crore category. The committee, comprising administrative secretaries from various departments, will frame rules under the Act, implement a single point-of-contact system, streamline approvals through a single-window mechanism, and rationalise No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) that businesses currently require.

In the final tier, a district executive committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the concerned district magistrate. Members will include senior police officials, representatives nominated by departmental heads, municipal officers and sub-divisional magistrates. This committee will focus primarily on facilitating approvals for MSMEs and projects involving investments of up to ₹50 crore, officials said.

Delhi Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government will also ensure that all necessary permissions and related procedures across departments are completed within fixed timelines, providing industries with a more efficient, transparent, and business-friendly environment for operations and investment.

Government officials said the bill aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles, improve coordination among departments. The proposed framework seeks to replace the existing fragmented approval process with a more integrated and transparent system.

Currently, organisations apply for permissions to different departments and the process takes time. There is no centralised system but with this bill, there will be a centralised system and timelines for approval.

Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting on the ease of doing business last month and directed the government to expedite the measures that they are planning to implement.