Delhi govt pulls up departments for poor performance in C&D waste recycling

Pulling up several departments for their low performance in recycling and reusing construction and demolition (C&D) waste, chief secretary Rajeev Verma last week directed all agencies to expedite work to meet the annual targets set under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Policy, officials said. The MCD has also been directed to increase the number of C&D waste collection points across Delhi by November 2025. (HT archive)

According to the data shared by the departments ahead of the meeting, as of September 2025, departments across the city have collectively achieved just 5.34% of their total annual C&D waste offtake target for 2025-26, set at 0.98 million metric tonnes (MT) in total. The figures show that key infrastructure and civic agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the Railways, have fallen significantly short of their respective targets.

Data by various departments was submitted to the CS and verified by the MCD.

The departments have been told to expedite the process and send weekly reports and action maybe taken if there is prolonged delay in complying with the orders, said offcials.

The C&D waste policy mandates government agencies to reuse recycled material such as tiles, paver blocks and aggregates in public work projects to promote circular economy principles and reduce pollution from construction waste.

The data revealed that the DSIIDC has achieved only 0.37% of its annual target of 100,000 MT, while the PWD’s performance stands at 0.21% of its 100,000 MT target. The NBCC, Railway Board, and NHAI have reported zero utilisation so far, indicating no offtake of recycled C&D material between April and September 2025.

Even the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi Cantonment Board and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have not initiated any measurable uptake this year. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) managed just 8.56%, while the Irrigation and Flood Control Department recorded 3.35%.

Among the better-performing agencies, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) recorded 49.29% of its 10,000 MT target, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), despite being responsible for most of the city’s solid waste management, has achieved 12.44% of its two lakh MT goal and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported 40.85% utilisation. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) performed moderately, achieving 19.29% and 13.34% target, respectively.

Officials said the CS expressed concern over the lack of seriousness among several departments, emphasising that compliance with the norms is an important pollution control measure, being monitored by chief minister Rekha Gupta under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

“Departments have been repeatedly instructed to procure and use C&D recycled material for construction, but the compliance levels remain abysmal. The chief secretary directed all agencies to expedite the process and submit monthly updates,” a senior official said.

The MCD has also been directed to increase the number of C&D waste collection points across Delhi by November 2025 and encourage contractors and builders to use authorised disposal sites. The civic body has also been tasked with convening meetings with C&D waste processing plant operators and road construction agencies to improve the quality and offtake of recycled products.

To bridge the existing waste processing gap, officials said a new 1,000-tonne-per-day (TPD) capacity C&D waste processing facility at Tehkhand is expected to be completed by December 2026.

“The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to intensify both remote and field inspections of construction sites and ensure that all active C&D sites, over 500 square metres, are registered on its online portal,” the official added.

Officials added that DPCC will also cross-check all building plan approvals issued by urban local bodies (ULBs) over the past four years to identify unregistered sites.

The DDA and MCD have been asked to address the issue of unclaimed and unauthorised dumping sites, ensuring that such areas are properly contained, covered and cleared frequently to prevent dust dispersal.

“All departments have also been asked to install anti-smog guns and dust suppression systems at active construction sites, as per CAQM directions,” an official note stated.

So far, the total offtake is 52,534 MT as against a target of nearly 1 million MT, highlighting the wide gap in implementation despite repeated directives from the government and pollution control authorities.