Delhi govt reviews booster doses given across city districts
The Delhi health department on Tuesday reviewed the administration of booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the districts in the city with officials pointing out that north and east districts had the lowest coverage while west and New Delhi districts gave the maximum shots.
According to the Delhi government data, 81,055 precautionary doses have been administered in north Delhi and 123,589 people were given the booster shots in east Delhi. The data also showed that 245,854 shots were given in west Delhi, the New Delhi district vaccinated 223,652 people with their third precautionary dose.
Data shows that in central Delhi, 134,215 booster shots have been administered, in northwest Delhi 193,961 shots, 159,145 in the southeast district and 154,883 precautionary doses have been administered in the north-east district. The booster dose numbers stand at 129,276 in Shahdara, 189,069 in south Delhi and 196,544 in the south-west district.
A senior official of the Delhi government’s health department said that the status was reviewed as part of the central government’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ campaign, a door-to-door Covid vaccination campaign aimed to increase the coverage across states and union territories. The campaign started on June 1 and will continue till July 31.
“People are not coming forward to take the booster doses because the severity of infection since the Omicron variant has been low. Patients are recovering within five days and the symptoms are mild. We urge people to take their vaccine, the current variant might be mild but we do not know what the situation will be in the coming months,” a health department official said, on condition of anonymity.
The Delhi government did not officially respond to queries about the low coverage of booster doses and for the 12-14 years age group in the city.
‘Over 5K students given free CUET prep classes’
More than 5,000 students in Delhi government schools have been provided free preparatory classes for the Common Universtiy Entrance Test (CUET), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. Individual mock tests were designed for each stream- arts, science and commerce, he said. As part of entrance preparation support, the Delhi government created special centres for the preparation of commerce and science subjects. For humanities, preparation was provided in the schools.
Delhi asks top court to form 5-member panel to hear tussle over services
The Delhi government on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to constitute a five-judge bench to decide whether the Centre or Delhi's elected government has the power to transfer and appoint bureaucrats in the Capital. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party government, made the request before the CJI, saying the issue required an urgent hearing. Justice Ramana, however, did not specify any date of hearing.
Sharjeel resisted search by convicts, jailors at Tihar last month: Officials
A jailor and several convicts in the Tihar prison complex entered inmate Sharjeel Imam's cell to conduct a search on June 30 during which Imam and others resisted the inspection, but were not assaulted, said officials aware of an internal inquiry. Wardens and convicts assaulted Imam on June 30, his lawyer said in court on July 4.
Uniform fee for Delhi’s eateries; North, East to feel pinch
Eating out is set to get costlier in north and east Delhi, with the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi bringing in a uniform health trade licence fee -- a tax levied on restaurants, hotels, dhabas and banquet halls by the civic body -- from July 1, 2022. The east civic body had a different method to calculate the fee, but rates still came out to be a pittance compared to SDMC areas.
Metro-lite plan for Red Line extension junked, says DMRC
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation plans to run three- or four-coach trains on the stations to be built on the Rithala to Narela-Bawana extension of the Red Line under the Phase-4 expansion of the mass transit system in Delhi, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday.
