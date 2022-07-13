Delhi govt reviews booster doses given across city districts

The Delhi health department on Tuesday reviewed the administration of booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the districts in the city with officials pointing out that north and east districts had the lowest coverage while west and New Delhi districts gave the maximum shots.

According to the Delhi government data, 81,055 precautionary doses have been administered in north Delhi and 123,589 people were given the booster shots in east Delhi. The data also showed that 245,854 shots were given in west Delhi, the New Delhi district vaccinated 223,652 people with their third precautionary dose.

Data shows that in central Delhi, 134,215 booster shots have been administered, in northwest Delhi 193,961 shots, 159,145 in the southeast district and 154,883 precautionary doses have been administered in the north-east district. The booster dose numbers stand at 129,276 in Shahdara, 189,069 in south Delhi and 196,544 in the south-west district.

A senior official of the Delhi government’s health department said that the status was reviewed as part of the central government’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ campaign, a door-to-door Covid vaccination campaign aimed to increase the coverage across states and union territories. The campaign started on June 1 and will continue till July 31.

“People are not coming forward to take the booster doses because the severity of infection since the Omicron variant has been low. Patients are recovering within five days and the symptoms are mild. We urge people to take their vaccine, the current variant might be mild but we do not know what the situation will be in the coming months,” a health department official said, on condition of anonymity.

The Delhi government did not officially respond to queries about the low coverage of booster doses and for the 12-14 years age group in the city.

