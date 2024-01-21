Ram Temple inauguration: Delhi govt schools to be closed in first half, private ones also shut

The Delhi government has ordered that all government and government-aided schools in the Capital will be closed during their general and morning shifts on Monday in the wake of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, evening shift schools will remain open from 2.30pm till 5.30pm. Representational Image

Though no directions were separately issued for private schools, some institutions decided to remain closed on Monday.

In an order on Sunday director of education Bhupesh Chaudhary said, “In accordance with the memorandum issued by the services department declaring half-day closure (up to 2.30pm) of all Delhi government establishments on January 22 to enable employees to participate in celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, all government and government-aided schools of Delhi running in general and morning shifts will remain closed.”

Satya Prakash, head of the All India Parents Association in Delhi, said there is confusion among parents and students about whether the schools will work or not, saying that the order was “half-baked”.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, said, “We will be remained closed on Monday keeping in mind the celebrations in Ayodhya.”