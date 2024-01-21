AAP to mark Ayodhya event by yatras, prayers in Delhi

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionaries and MLAs will take out “Shobha Yatras”, hold community meals and organise reading of the Sundar Kand chapter from the Ramayana across Delhi on Monday to mark the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the party said on Sunday. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal attends Ramlila at Pyarelal Auditorium on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, while participating in the three-day Ramlila being organised near ITO by the Delhi government, on Sunday said that the AAP government is taking inspiration from the “Ram Rajya” while delivering on its welfare policies.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kejriwal said that the concept of “Ram Rajya” is considered the ideal rule on earth. “Taking inspiration from that, we are running the government in Delhi. Our endeavour is that no one should sleep hungry in Delhi, by ensuring that the poor get free ration. We run night shelters for the homeless. Every child is getting free and good education irrespective of the economic status of their family. Good and free health care is being made available to every city resident. Our government is also ensuring that every person should have access to electricity and drinking water. The government is also sending people on pilgrimage for free,” he added.

The chief minister said that everyone, irrespective of their religion or caste, should get respect and live peacefully with each other. “We are trying to draw inspiration from Ram Rajya,” he said. The Delhi government is holding Ramlila since Saturday, which will go on till Monday. The event is being held at the Pyarelal Auditorium near ITO, and features a live three-hour performance by the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra from 4pm to 7pm.

In a separate press conference, the AAP announced that it will hold different events, including Sundar Kand path, Shobha Yatra, aarti, prasad distribution in all 70 assembly constituencies on Monday. Party MLA Dilip Pandey said all the ministers, MLAs, councillors, local leaders and workers of the party will participate in the bhandaras (community meals), prasad distribution and processions.

Pandey added that the chief minister has asked all ministers, MLAs, councillors, leaders and workers of the party to participate in the events in their areas.

A day prior to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, resident bodies and market association have announced several events to mark the occasion. Several vendors were seen selling saffron flags on roads across the city and market associations decorating shops.

Sanjiv Mehra, president, Khan Market Traders Association, said invitation has been extended to all members and customers for a lamp lighting event in which 1,200 diyas and 2,000 candles will be lit as part of the celebrations being organised by the traders. Mehra said that a “24-hour Sankirtan” will start on Saturday, and continue till Monday after which a “Shobha Yatra” (procession) will be held along with a “bhandara” (community event)”.

The pillars of the Connaught Place market also adorned saffron flags on Sunday. Atul Bhargava, who heads the New Delhi Traders Association said, “An LED screen will be set up for a live telecast of the “pran pathishtha” (consecration) ceremony from Ayodhya, and 125,000 earthen lamps will be lit in the evening. The telecast will start in the morning. We will also undertake reading of the “Sundar Kand” and hold prayers in C-Block. Between 6 and 6.30pm, nearly 125,000 diyas will be lit across the market,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that senior leaders of the central and Delhi units of the party will join local residents and party workers at public viewing of the live telecast of the event from Ayodhya on 2,000 screens put up by the party.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that a nine-day Shri Ram Katha began on Sunday in north Delhi’s Sant Nagar to mark the opening of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.