Delhi govt seeks LG nod for teachers’ Finland training trip in March

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday asked lieutenant governor VK Saxena to clear the state government’s proposal to send a fresh batch of teachers for a training module in Finland that is scheduled to begin in March. Sisodia on Thursday said that since the 15-day time frame for LG to raise objections is over, he should return the file and allow the Finland trip (ANI)

The LG and the Delhi government were engaged in a tussle over a similar proposal, with the former raising objections to it, and seeking a cost benefit analysis. Officials aware of the matter said that since the time for the trip lapsed in December, the state government sent a fresh proposal for another batch on January 20.

“Two batches of government school teachers had to go abroad for training – the first batch in December, 2022 and next in March, 2023. The first batch could not go because of repeated objections raised by you at that time. For the next batch due for March, 2023, the file is pending in your office for more than a month,” Sisodia said.

Officials cited above explained that the government sends various batches of teachers for training, and seeks LG’s approval each time before the foreign trip.

“More than a month passed since the file was sent (to LG office). Time allowed to LG under Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) to express difference of opinion is long over. Therefore, as per Constitution and TBR, the decision to send our government school teachers to Finland for training attains finality. I urge you to kindly return the file so that we may initiate the process of sending government school teachers abroad for training,” said Sisodia.

The LG office did not respond to requests for a comment.