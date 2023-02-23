‘30 minutes…insane’: Ashneer Grover slams Delhi airport for this reason

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was miffed with Delhi airport after he had to wait for at least half an hour just to enter Terminal 3. On Thursday, the former Shark Tank India judge shared his frustrating experience on Twitter. He also came up with recommendations to bridge the lag in the check-in process. The former Shark Tank India judge shared his frustrating experience at Delhi airport on Twitter. (File)

He suggested introducing different gates for international and business travellers and removing the triple checks between the boarding gate and flight.

The entrepreneur wrote, "Delhi airport T3 needs an overhaul! 30 minutes to just enter the airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at the gate to check ticket/id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft ? Move them !)".

To avoid a misuse of resources, Ashneer said that the Chandigarh airport should start flying passengers to the US, Canada and the UK so that people don’t have to come to Delhi from Punjab to catch an international flight.

"Please start flights to US / Canada / UK from Chandigarh Airport - Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch an international flight is just a waste of resources," he added in the thread.

The official Twitter account of Delhi airport acknowledged Ashneer’s complaint and asked him to share more information about the time and his contact details. It replied, "Dear Ashneer, We certainly do not wish to provide such an experience to our flyers. However, we thank you profusely for your valuable suggestions. Request you to share the time of your observation and contact details via DM so that our on-ground team can get in touch with you".

Users added their suggestions, too, to ease the burden on Delhi airport with one person suggesting opening more terminals while another said that passengers with no check-in bags deserve a separate line.

Being the country's largest airport, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles around 1.9 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily, according to LiveMint. Apart from T1, T2 for domestic flights, T3 is host to all international travel and a few domestic services.

Last year, Delhi airport was embroiled in chaos with thousands of passengers facing huge delays and missing flights due to the heavy congestion, which forced Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to intervene.

