Delhi govt to HC: Will give textbooks before summer vacations

The Delhi government on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that the process of distributing books to students of classes 1 to 8 in government schools would be completed before the commencement of the summer vacation. On 24 April, HT had reported that Delhi government schools were facing an acute shortage of textbooks due to an apparent delay in the government’s distribution system. (Representative image/ HT)

During the hearing, the government submitted that “the tender process for the purpose of distribution has already been completed, substantial distribution has been done, and distribution of textbooks in all respects to all the students shall be complete before the commencement of the summer vacations.”

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta was hearing a petition filed by the NGO Social Jurist, seeking initiation of a contempt petition against Delhi government’s education secretary Sanjeev Ahuja. In its petition, filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal, the NGO submitted that in July 2024, the court had directed the government to ensure timely supply of educational materials, based on its undertaking to provide textbooks to students in government schools.

However, despite the commencement of the 2026–27 academic session on April 1, the books had not been distributed to students even after a considerable delay. The petition stated that the delay was impacting around 10 lakh students studying in classes 1 to 8 in government schools, depriving them of essential educational materials.

“Mr [Sameer] Vashisht, for the Delhi government, assures and undertakes on instructions that the distribution of textbooks and other material is underway,” the court noted on Thursday.

The court further issued notice in the petition and directed the government to file a status report based on its assurance by the next date that is September 30.

“Issue notice. The statement is taken on record and let a status report/compliance affidavit be filed,” the court said in its order.

On 24 April, HT had reported that Delhi government schools were facing an acute shortage of textbooks due to an apparent delay in the government’s distribution system, with teachers and students saying they have been forced to adopt temporary measures such as reusing textbooks from previous batches, using printouts of e-books, and assigning reduced homework.

Calling the delay a “routine” issue frequently reported during the start of the academic year, principals, teachers, and students said that book supply had started but was only partial – books for certain classes and subjects have arrived. The director of education and the education minister’s office had not responded to HT’s requests for comment.