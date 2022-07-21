Delhi govt to initiate coaching classes for poor Class 10, 12 graduates
The Delhi government will initiate classes for children from marginalised backgrounds starting next week under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, officials said on Thursday.
Ahead of the classes, social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam held a review meeting with senior officers and coaching operators enlisted under the scheme on Thursday. “We will start classes from next week for the children who graduate from classes 10 and 12 this year to finish their course on time. In this regard, guidelines will be issued to all the coaching operators,” Gautam said.
He added that children from poor families in Delhi had cleared tough competitive exams and joined prestigious institutions, such as Indian Institutes of Technology.
Under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, the Delhi government provides free coaching to talented students of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and poor families who have cleared classes 10 and 12 with good marks. They’re provided with coaching facilities for competitive exams such as Joint Entrance Examination, medical and civil services. There are about 46 coaching institutes across Delhi that conduct classes for these students.
During the meeting, Gautam also inquired about the status of children appearing in JEE and other competitive exams this year. He said, “We will ensure that the beneficiaries of the scheme are not left behind and their classes start on time.”
-
KRISHNA JANMABHOOMI: Daily hearing from July 25 on maintainability of case
The court of the civil judge (senior division) in Mathura will conduct day-to-day hearing from July 25 on maintainability of the case filed on behalf of the deity, Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman, in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter. Removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and transfer of 13.37 acre land to the deity has been sought in the case.
-
BMC gets land in Ambernath land marked for waste treatment in future
Mumbai: In a bid to facilitate daily waste management in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has acquired a 38-hectare piece of land at Karwale Village in Ambernath. Mumbai has two waste treatment facilities, in Kanjurmarg and Deonar. Civic officials said that there are currently no available land parcels in the city that can be used for setting up additional waste treatment facilities in the future.
-
A day after refusing summons, Delhi chief secy attends assembly panel meeting
A day after refusing to appear before the petitions committee of the Delhi assembly and questioning its authority to summon him, Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar appeared before the panel on Thursday after the House panel sent a fresh letter to the top government official saying he had been called to discuss the recurring problem of waterlogging in the city and attached 20 newspaper clippings with the letter.
-
UPMRC to train German rail firm staff
The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has begun training newly recruited staff of the German rail company Deutsche Bahn at the training institute of the Transport Nagar Depot. In the ultra-modern institute, training is being provided to a batch of 150 trainees of train operators and maintainer staff of DB. In 90 days of training, these trainees will learn the nuances of train operation and maintenance.
-
Kin of Mundka fire victims await aid, Delhi govt assures quick disbursal
Families of the victims of the devastating fire in a Mundka factory in which 27 people were killed have said that they were waiting for the Rs 10 lakh compensation that the Delhi government had announced in the aftermath of the incident. A Delhi government spokesperson said the chief minister's office has looked into the matter and directed the revenue department officials to expedite the disbursal of the compensation to all the victims.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics