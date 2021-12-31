Delhi govt to install 600 LED screens in prominent locations by end-2022

The expenditure and finance committee of the Delhi government has approved a proposal to install 600 LED screens, which will display graphic films, pollution data, social messages, health awareness campaigns, and information on government policies of public interest, at prime locations in the Capital by 2022.

In the fifth meeting of the expenditure and finance committee chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on December 22, the public works department (PWD) put up a proposal for installation of 600 LED screens at various locations in the city in phases at an estimated budget of ₹475.78 crore, shows government documents seen by HT.

“The PWD submitted that the proposal is for installation of 600 LED screens for displaying graphics films, pollution data, social messages and information on government policies and other relevant information, such as awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic and Covid appropriate behavior,” said a senior government official aware of the matter.

The LED screens will be installed at prominent locations on PWD roads more than 80ft wide, road intersections and T-points of roads with right of way above 80 feet or more, and entry and exit points of Metro stations having more footfall. “More priority will be given to roads which are between 100ft and 200ft and roads having heavy traffic volume and more footfall,” said the official.

Four models – portrait screen with unipole structure, landscape screen with single display, tri-side display and cluster monitors in rectangular shape – will be used for fixing the LED screens. A command and control centre will be set up to run all the screens individually, in clusters or all at a time. “The data for display will be received at the central control room. After processing the same, the information will be displayed with the help of cloud services and global system for mobile communications network,” said the official.

The cost component includes cost of LED screens, pole structure, comprehensive maintenance of LED screens and pole structures for seven years, and data consumption charges, electricity and rental charges of internet lease line.

The pre-construction works have to be completed in three months and total nine months have been given to put in place the LED screens. The project has to be completed at the sanctioned cost and within the stipulated period and no cost escalation will be considered in future, said the official.

According to the official, work is being carried out on priority basis to complete the project on time. “The tender for the project will be issued after obtaining the necessary routine approval from higher authorities,” he said.