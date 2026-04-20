New Delhi, The Delhi government is looking afresh at the proposal to make property registrations in the national capital online and paperless, officials said on Monday. Delhi govt vetting proposal to make property registrations paperless, faceless

Delhi has already started using the National Generic Document Registration System for the registration of sale deeds, power of attorney, will and several other documents.

The government is likely to make the registration of sale deeds of properties "paperless and faceless" in the next few months, they said.

"The plan could materialise in the next five-six months if all the approvals are received in time," said a senior Delhi government officer and added that it will require changes in property registration rules after cabinet nod and subsequently passed in the Assembly.

The move to make sale deeds paperless and faceless began many years ago but it remained pending due to various reasons. Last year, the revenue department had roped in a consultant for it but the Assembly polls caused delays, the officials said.

They said the government is likely to hire a top-notch software firm for implementing the plan that will help curb fraud connected to property transfers and registrations.

The faceless, paperless property registration will mean minimum human intervention and an online process removing the requirement of visiting sub registrar offices for the purpose of registering a sale deed, the officials said.

The paperless property registration system, after implementation, will ensure that the whole process from filing an application to ownership verification becomes online.

The applicants will only be required to visit the sub-registrar offices for photo and biometric verification, while everything else will be digitally recorded and preserved, the officials added.

The current system allows for online document submission, e-stamp payment and appointment booking through the Delhi Online Registration Information System . However, the process remains largely manual, they added.

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