Delhi govt warns MLAs against ‘frequently summoning’ DMs to meetings, inspections

The revenue department of the Delhi government has raised serious concerns over ministers and legislators allegedly frequently summoning district and additional district magistrates to accompany them for inspections and meetings, saying that the practice is affecting the officials’ primary administrative responsibilities and public service functions. A circular was issued on July 11 by secretary (revenue) abd divisional commissioner, Neeraj Semwal, with the approval of revenue minister (CM Rekha Gupta) in this regard. (@BJP4Delhi)

The strongly worded directive warned that such meetings are affecting public dealings and hampering crucial magisterial and revenue-related functions.

“In some instances, Revenue Department Officers such as DMs/ADMs/SDMs are being called by Hon’ble Ministers or even MLAs for various meetings or asked to accompany for inspection. It may be noted that DM Offices are located in different parts of Delhi and calling them for various meetings or for inspections adversely affects the functioning of the office of DMs and leads to a scenario where general public dealing is affected,” stated the July 11 circular.

The directive comes amid a flurry of meetings and inspections undertaken by ministers and legislators since the formation of the government in February 2025.

The BJP-led central government controls the officials working in the Delhi government. Unlike the AAP era, where ministers frequently complained about bureaucrats skipping meetings or being unresponsive, officers are now seen attending meetings and inspections along with BJP ministers and MLAs.

“Most of the ministers and MLAs want the DM or ADM to be physically present even during routine meetings and inspections. Some of the DM offices are located far away and a lot of time is wasted in travel. Each DM has around four to seven MLAs in the area. If DMs are asked to attend inspections by MLAs, then where will the DMs get the time to discharge their routine duties and responsibilities?,” said a DM, who did not want to be named.

The circular, marked to LG VK Saxena, the CM, all ministers, and heads of government departments, also raised the concern, saying that “frequent and uncoordinated scheduling of meetings is adversely impacting the ability of DMs to perform their core responsibilities”.

The revenue department has also issued an advisory for “strict compliance” by all departments. It also directed the departments to obtain prior concurrence from chief secretary for involving DMs for proper time management, besides giving them a minimum 48-hours advance notice for meetings.

DM offices are the primary administrative and executive authorities at the district level entrusted with a wide range of work, including revenue administration, including land records, property registration, and issuance of certificates, disaster management coordination among others.